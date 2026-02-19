Remofirst Expands Removisa Service To Support Visa And Work Permit Applications In 110+ Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst today announced the expansion of its RemoVisa service to support visa and work permit applications in more than 110 countries worldwide.

The enhanced coverage spans Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa, and Oceania, further strengthening RemoFirst's ability to help companies compliantly hire and relocate international talent.

RemoVisa operates as an extension of RemoFirst's Employer of Record platform, enabling businesses to manage immigration, employment, payroll, tax, and benefits through a single partner.

“As global hiring becomes more common, immigration complexity becomes a bigger barrier,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO and Co-Founder of RemoFirst.“Expanding RemoVisa to 110+ countries allows us to remove that friction. Our customers can sponsor visas and work permits with confidence, knowing local compliance requirements are handled by experts on the ground.”

With RemoVisa, RemoFirst facilitates the full visa sponsorship lifecycle, including eligibility assessment, cost evaluation, document preparation, application submission, and ongoing administration. The service supports both new hires and existing employees who require relocation or work authorization.

To initiate the process, businesses provide details about the role, employee nationality, host country, and compensation. RemoFirst's local legal and HR specialists then assess eligibility, outline timelines and costs, and manage the application process in accordance with local immigration laws.

The expansion comes amid continued growth in global workforce mobility. As companies embrace distributed and cross-border teams, demand for outsourced immigration support continues to rise. By integrating visa services into its EOR model, RemoFirst offers companies a more streamlined and predictable path to international hiring.

RemoFirst supports employment in 185+ countries through its all-in-one platform. In addition to visa sponsorship, the company assumes full employment responsibility for global hires, including compliant contracts, payroll processing, tax withholding, statutory benefits, and ongoing regulatory updates.

“Visa requirements evolve constantly,” Serik added.“Our role is to monitor those changes so our customers don't have to. We combine local immigration expertise with a centralized platform, giving businesses the flexibility to hire and relocate talent wherever opportunity exists.”

ABOUT REMOFIRST

RemoFirst is a global HR tech platform that helps businesses easily and affordably employ talent worldwide, with EOR pricing starting at $199 per month. The company's mission is to enable freedom of work by empowering organizations to access and compliantly hire talent anywhere in the world. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Ukraine, RemoFirst has thousands of customers worldwide, including the World Health Organization, PandaDoc, and inDrive.

For more information, visit or follow RemoFirst on LinkedIn.

