Rezolve.Ai Wraps Successful Debut At Pink26, Introducing A New Vision For Layered, Agentic ITSM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Company's Multi-Layered Agentic AI Platform - Combining a System of Record, System of Intelligence, and 30+ Specialized AI Agents - Draws Strong Engagement at Booths #4 & #5 at the 29th Annual ITSM Conference.

Rezolve Wraps Successful Rezolve, a pioneer in purpose-built Agentic AI for IT service management, today announced the successful conclusion of its participation at Pink26, the 29th Annual International IT Service Management Conference and Exhibition, held February 16–19 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Over four days, the company engaged more than 125 attendees representing 79 companies at Booths #4 & #5, with deep, strategic conversations that underscored a fundamental shift in how enterprises are approaching IT service delivery.“Pink26 confirmed what we've been hearing in the market - enterprises are done waiting for AI to deliver on its promise," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve. "The conversations we had were sharper and more urgent than ever before. IT leaders aren't asking 'what is agentic AI' anymore. They're asking 'how fast can we deploy it?'” The Future of ITSM: Three Layers, Dozens of Agents Pink26 served as a critical proving ground for Rezolve's evolving product narrative. In real-time interactions with CIOs, IT Directors, and service management professionals, the company's leadership refined and validated a new way of articulating its platform - one that resonated immediately and consistently with enterprise decision-makers.

At the event, Rezolve introduced a clearer, more structured articulation of its platform architecture that enterprise attendees described as immediately intuitive. The platform is built on three distinct layers:

. System of Record: A fully AI-woven ITSM foundation covering Incident, Problem, Change Management, and Service Catalog - available as Rezolve's own system or integrated with existing platforms.

. System of Intelligence: A multi-agent AI layer comprising 30+ specialized agents organized into functional clusters - for knowledge, core troubleshooting, change management, problem management, major incident management, and more. These agents reason collaboratively, sharing context and working autonomously through complex ITSM workflows end to end.

. Knowledge & Automation Access: The intelligence layer connects to any knowledge source and to an AI Builder capable of creating custom automations in minutes - delivered through a fully multimodal interface.

A vivid example shared throughout the conference was Rezolve's reimagined Change Management workflow: instead of manually filling out a form, a practitioner simply describes the change they want to make. The platform's Risk Management Agent assesses risk, the Impact Analysis Agent reviews and corrects the impact statement, a CAB Documentation Agent prepares the committee brief, and a Scheduling Agent identifies availability and books the CAB meeting - all autonomously.

“I had the opportunity to pitch our product dozens of times over three days and watch people's faces in real time," said Manish Sharma, CRO & Co-Founder of Rezolve.“The message that landed - every time - was the three-layer architecture with clusters of specialized agents. People don't want to know about AI features. They want to understand how the whole system thinks and acts.”

Enterprise Results on Display

The“Self-Driving ITSM” positioning was reinforced through real enterprise case studies that proved to be a powerful differentiator. Attendees witnessed how Rezolve's purpose-built agentic architecture slashes ticket volumes by 50–85%, eliminating L1 tickets rather than just deflecting them.

Enterprise results showcased included an 83% deflection rate across a Fortune 500 Consumer Goods company's 120,000+ employees in 81 countries, and a 98% successful field dispatch rate for a Fortune 500 Telecommunications leader.

To request a post-event demo or a complimentary Rezolve DeskIQ Assessment (valued at $25,000), visit .

About Rezolve

Rezolve is a pioneer in Agentic IT Service Management (AITSM), delivering a purpose-built platform that automates employee support and IT operations through a multi-agent AI architecture. By deploying specialized AI agents that reason, act, and resolve issues autonomously across a layered system of record and intelligence, Rezolve helps global enterprises eliminate L1 tickets, reduce costs, improve SLA performance, and provide seamless 24/7 support within the tools employees already use. Recognized by Gartner®, CB Insights, and Everest Group, Rezolve is headquartered in Dublin, CA.