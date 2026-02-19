Speakman's Duo Collection Earns Design Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Speakman, a leader in performance-driven plumbing products for more than 150 years, is proud to announce that its Duo Faucet Collection has been awarded the 2026 ADEX Platinum Award.

As the highest honor bestowed by the Awards for Design Excellence, the award honors standout achievements in product innovation, function and aesthetics across the architecture and design industry.

The ADEX Awards program is one of the industry's largest and most prestigious design competitions with a global advisory board of more than 1,750 professionals. The Platinum Award places Speakman among an elite group of brands recognized for elevating the future of design.

“The Duo Collection represents our belief that great design should empower personal expression without sacrificing performance,” said Sharmin Welch, Speakman's Vice President of Strategic Accounts.“Winning the ADEX Platinum Award validates the innovation and craftsmanship our team poured into creating a faucet collection that gives designers and homeowners true flexibility.”

Each year, ADEX receives thousands of product submissions across multiple design categories. Entries are evaluated by an anonymous panel of professionals representing a cross-section of the architecture and design community, with judges drawn from the industry's most respected experts. Products are scored across several criteria, including innovation, functionality, durability and overall design excellence.

Speakman's Duo Faucet Collection stood out for its innovative approach to customization and timeless styling. Designed to make mixed metal aesthetics accessible, Duo enables customers to mix-and-match contrasting metal finishes through a removable and interchangeable sleeve system. This allows users to refresh a room's visual identity instantly with no remodel required.

The collection includes single-lever and widespread faucets, shower trims, tub spouts and accessories, all engineered from solid, low-lead brass with corrosion-resistant finishes for exceptional durability. The interchangeable sleeve system provides unprecedented flexibility, offering combinations in polished chrome, matte black, brushed nickel and brushed bronze.

“Duo answers a growing demand for design flexibility,” Welch said.“We set out to create a fixture collection that adapts to personal style and evolving trends without sacrificing performance. To receive ADEX Platinum recognition affirms that vision and underscores Speakman's commitment to design leadership.”

About Speakman

Speakman is a longtime contributor to the plumbing industry, having pioneered the invention of the modern showerhead in 1927. As it pursues innovation that focuses on performance and sustainability, Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and shower products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, along with safety equipment including emergency showers and eyewashes for commercial use. As part of Marcone Plumbing, it belongs to the mSupply family of brands. For more information, visit speakman.

About mSupply

mSupply is North America's leading distributor of OEM repair parts and equipment, serving professionals in the appliance, HVAC and plumbing industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, mSupply is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise offering an extensive product range, industry expertise and seamless service. With operations across the U.S. and Canada, mSupply delivers with speed, reliability and precision through its branches, distribution centers and extensive fleet of delivery vehicles. Learn more at msupply.