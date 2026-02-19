Dr. Marie Asher Baptiste Campaign Shares Legislative Priorities And Community Engagement Plan In State Rep. Race

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Marie Asher Baptiste, a healthcare professional and community advocate running for State Representative, today reaffirmed her campaign's district-focused priorities and outlined an ongoing plan for community engagement as voters evaluate the field ahead of Election Day.

After announcing her candidacy earlier this cycle, Dr. Baptiste said the campaign is now concentrated on sustained, neighborhood-level outreach and issue-based conversations designed to keep residents directly involved in shaping the platform she intends to advance if elected.

“Public service should be measurable, accessible, and grounded in what families are experiencing day to day,” said Dr. Marie Asher Baptiste.“I'm running to strengthen our schools, expand opportunity for working families and small businesses, improve access to quality healthcare, and ensure government is responsive and accountable to the people it represents.”

Education and Workforce Readiness

Dr. Baptiste's campaign is focused on supporting strong public schools and practical pathways to career success. Her priorities include strategies that reinforce student achievement, support educators, and connect students to workforce preparation through partnerships with training programs, employers, and community organizations. Dr. Baptiste has emphasized that long-term economic stability depends on an education system that prepares students for high-demand careers while remaining responsive to local needs.

Economic Opportunity and Small Business Support

Dr. Baptiste supports policies intended to encourage responsible growth and reduce unnecessary barriers for entrepreneurs. The campaign's economic agenda prioritizes job creation, support for small business development, and practical solutions that help families build financial stability. Dr. Baptiste has also emphasized fiscal responsibility and a results-oriented approach that keeps government focused on core services and measurable outcomes.

Healthcare Access and Community Well-Being

Drawing on her professional background, Dr. Baptiste is highlighting healthcare access as a core quality-of-life issue that affects families, seniors, and the workforce. Her campaign has emphasized preventative care, mental health resources, and community-based health education, with a focus on practical approaches that help residents access services and information. Dr. Baptiste has stated that improving health outcomes strengthens communities by supporting learning, productivity, and family stability.

Public Safety and Community Partnership

Dr. Baptiste supports public safety strategies that prioritize coordination among residents, community leaders, and public safety stakeholders. Her campaign emphasizes transparency, accountability, and trust as essential components of safe neighborhoods, and she has stated that effective policy requires consistent engagement with the communities impacted by legislative decisions.

Commitment to Responsive Constituent Service

Dr. Baptiste said she will prioritize accessibility and communication, including regular community meetings and opportunities for residents to share concerns and offer input. The campaign will continue hosting listening sessions and issue forums to ensure voters have a direct role in shaping priorities.

“People deserve a representative who shows up, listens carefully, and communicates clearly,” Dr. Baptiste said.“My focus is solutions-working respectfully with community partners and colleagues to deliver results the district can see and measure.”

Details regarding upcoming public events and community engagement opportunities will be shared through official campaign communications.

About Dr. Marie Asher Baptiste

Dr. Marie Asher Baptiste is a healthcare professional and community advocate running for State Representative. Her campaign is focused on strengthening education outcomes, expanding economic opportunity, improving access to quality healthcare, and delivering responsive, community-centered constituent service.

