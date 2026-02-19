EDF: Appointment Within The Board Of Directors Of EDF

The Board of Directors meeting held on 19 February 2026 co-opted Martin Briens, Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as a Director, replacing Anne-Marie Descôtes for the remaining of her term of office, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting ruling on the accounts for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2026.

Martin Briens is appointed, effective as of today, on the recommendation of the State, pursuant to Article 6.II of Order No. 2014-948 of 20 August 2014. His appointment will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting.

The Board of Directors comprises 41.7% of directors qualified as independent (excluding directors representing employees) and a feminisation rate of 41.7%.

The biographies of all members of the Board of Directors can be found at: .

