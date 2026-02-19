Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Harvia Oyj: Acquisition Of Own Shares On February 19, 2026


2026-02-19 01:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, February 19, 2026, at 8.00 p.m. EET


Date February 19, 2026
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code HARVIA
Amount, shares 8,274
Average price/share (EUR) 39.2000
Total cost (EUR) 324,340.80

After the acquisitions Harvia Oyj holds a total of 12,074 treasury shares.

On behalf of Harvia Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Harvia Oyj
Ari Vesterinen, talousjohtaja
puh: +358 40 505 0440
...

Attachment

  • HARVIA_20260219

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

