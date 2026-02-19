The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Reminds Investors Of The Proposed Class Action Settlement On Behalf Of Purchasers Of American Depositary Shares Of VEON Ltd. VEON

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of American Depositary Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: All persons and entities who purchased VEON Ltd. f/k/a VimpelCom Ltd. (“VEON”) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between June 30, 2011 and November 3, 2015, inclusive, and held those shares at least until March 12, 2014 (“Settlement Class”) 1.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the“Court”), that the above-captioned securities class action (the“Action”) is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff, on behalf of himself and the Settlement Class, and Defendant VEON, Ltd. (formerly known as VimpelCom) have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $19,970,000 in cash (the“Settlement”), which, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on May 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., before Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., either in-person at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, Courtroom 444, New York, NY 10007, or by telephone or videoconference, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) solely for purposes of the proposed Settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as class representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against VEON and whether the releases specified and described in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated as of December 23, 2025 (and in the Long Notice) should be granted; (iv) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) Lead Counsel's motion for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved. If the hearing is held by telephone or videoconference, information on how to participate will be posted at .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you might be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Long Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may get copies of them by contacting the Claims Administrator at VEON Ltd. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 North Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; 1-866-274-4004; or.... You also can download copies of the Long Notice and Claim Form from the Settlement website, .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator either electronically or by first-class mail received or postmarked no later than April 28, 2026, to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion that is received no later than April 28, 2026, in accordance with the instructions in the Long Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against VEON or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendant's Counsel such that they are received no later than April 28, 2026, in accordance with the instructions in the Long Notice.

Do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, VEON, or its lawyers about this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Long Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

VEON Ltd. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 North Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

1-866-274-4004

...



Inquiries, other than requests for the Long Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Jonathan Horne, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

(212) 686-1060

...

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the“Long Notice”), available at .