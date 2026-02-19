403
Kuwait Pledges USD 1 Bln For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah on Thursday announced Kuwait's contribution of USD one billion in support of the Gaza Board of Peace, underlining Kuwait's commitment to support all endeavors to alleviate suffering of the Palestinian people and restore security and stability to the Gaza Strip.
This came during the Kuwaiti top diplomat's remarks during the first meeting of the Board, presided by US President Donald Trump. "We renew Kuwait's principled, firm and historic support for the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause," Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah told the audience.
He added that the Palestinian cause had always been one of the Kuwaiti foreign policy pillars, which required supporting all efforts to champion peace, including President Trump's 20-point plan.
Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah appreciated President Trump's efforts to end the struggle resulting in establishing an independent Palestinian state on the June 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as capital, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
"Success of this track is dependent on solidarity of the international community," concluded Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah.
Washington is hosting the Board meeting on Gaza, with the State of Kuwait participating among member states.
The meeting discussed Gaza's reconstruction, governance arrangements, security frameworks, and humanitarian assistance following the ceasefire agreement. (end)
