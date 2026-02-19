UFP Technologies To Report Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Financial Results On February 24, 2026
NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today announced that the Company plans to report results for the fourth quarter and year-end on Tuesday, February 24th, after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the following day, February 25th, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:
- USA/Canada: Toll-Free: 1-412-206-6478 International: 1-833-890-4010
A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available here.
A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company's Investor Relations website at .
About UFP Technologies, Inc.
UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.
Investor Contact:
Jeff Elliott
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-966-9014
UFP Technologies Contact:
Ron Lataille, CFO
978-234-0926
Legal Disclaimer:
