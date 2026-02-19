Enkrypt AI Launches Skill Sentinel To Secure AI Coding Assistant Skills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Enkrypt AI announced the launch of Skill Sentinel, an open-source security scanner designed to detect malicious code and hidden threats in AI coding assistant Skills used by Cursor, Claude Code, and other AI development tools.

As AI coding assistants gain adoption across enterprise development teams, a new attack vector has emerged: Skills. These packaged instruction sets teach agents team-specific workflows and are automatically executed when developers clone repositories. While Skills dramatically improve productivity, they also introduce security risks that traditional code scanners are not designed to catch.

Skill Sentinel was created to address this emerging threat and to make AI coding assistant security accessible to development teams worldwide.

##Protecting the New AI Development Supply Chain

Skill Sentinel is designed as an open resource for the global developer community.

By offering the scanner free and open source, Enkrypt AI aims to:

- Detect prompt injection, command injection, and credential theft in Skills

- Identify malicious instructions hidden deep in documentation files

- Scan binary files for known malware before Skills are installed

- Correlate threats across multiple files to catch sophisticated attacks

- Enable bulk scanning of entire Skill directories

As AI coding assistants increasingly power enterprise development workflows, secure-by-default practices must become standard - not an afterthought.

## Advanced Multi-Agent Security Analysis

Skill Sentinel provides comprehensive threat detection, purpose-built for AI coding assistant environments.

The scanner includes:

*Multi-Agent Security Pipeline* - Specialized agents analyze Skills from multiple angles, including manifest inspection, file verification, and threat correlation

*Built-in Malware Detection* - Automatic VirusTotal integration scans binary files for known malware

*No Truncation Limits* - Reads complete file contents to catch malicious instructions hidden deep in documentation

*Cross-File Threat Correlation* - Detects sophisticated attacks spanning multiple files

*AI Agent Attack Detection* - Purpose-built for prompt injection, command injection, and credential theft

*Parallel Bulk Scanning* - Scan entire directories concurrently with organized reports

Together, these capabilities provide enterprise-grade protection for AI-assisted development environments.

---

## Availability

Skill Sentinel is now available as an open-source project. Development teams can install and begin scanning immediately.

