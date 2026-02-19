Pronti AI is introducing a new subcategory: context-aware personal AI - artificial intelligence that works with highly specific personal data to deliver better, more relevant results.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By using detailed niche data, AI can make personal closets work for the individual.

Waterloo, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pronti AI, the digital closet app that curates outfits from your own wardrobe, has unveiled PAI: an AI chat feature designed to style looks using each user's unique digital closet.







Pronti's AI Stylist, PAI, welcomes you to chat about your closet

In contrast to traditional fashion AI tools that rely on trends, influencers, or generic recommendations, PAI is built to understand what you actually own, what you've worn before, and what you like - making it faster and more personal than existing fashion assistants.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, Pronti is introducing a new subcategory: context-aware personal AI - artificial intelligence that works with highly specific personal data to deliver better, more relevant results.

“Most fashion advice today ignores the most important context - your closet and how you like to express yourself,” said Mila Banerjee, founder of Pronti AI.“PAI doesn't just understand fashion. It understands your wardrobe, your history, and your preferences. That changes how useful AI can actually be.”

From Trends to Closets

Traditional fashion apps and AI tools often suggest outfits based on trends, celebrities, or items users don't own. PAI flips that model by grounding every recommendation in a user's existing wardrobe, stored in Pronti's digital closet.

PAI can:



Create outfits focusing on the items you already own

Reference past outfits and wear history

Learn personal preferences over time Adapt recommendations to context, mood, or occasion

For example, a user can ask:“Help me style these grey shoes for dinner at an ultra-modern sushi restaurant.”

PAI responds by selecting pieces from the user's closet that match the occasion, aesthetic, and personal style, therefore eliminating guesswork and decision fatigue.

Why Specialized AI Matters

Pronti's launch of PAI demonstrates a broader shift in artificial intelligence: general AI is powerful, but specialized AI is relevant and more useful.

“It is the difference between watching a show on television about what to wear versus speaking to your personal stylist. In order to give you something real and tangible AI needs to know you,” Mila added.“By deeply knowing closets and how you wear things, PAI can deliver answers in seconds that actually make sense for real life.”

This approach puts Pronti at the intersection of fashion, personalization, and applied AI, focusing less on fashion prediction and more on daily decision-making.

A New Direction for Fashion AI

The launch of PAI builds on Pronti's broader philosophy that AI should move beyond trend evaluation and generic advice.

As Mila puts it:“The last few decades, we have seen more and more micro fashion trends. In other words, the range of what people wear today is so much broader than in the past. Fashion AI needs to understand individuals & closets in detail, or it will miss the micro trends and individual expression.”

By centering AI around personal ownership rather than aspirational shopping, Pronti aims to help users get more value from what they already have, while reducing overconsumption and friction in daily styling.

Availability

PAI is rolling out now to Pronti users as part of the app's latest update. More features and personalization capabilities are planned in upcoming releases.

Chat with PAI, attach items from your closet and get great style advice!

About Pronti AI Inc.

Pronti is an AI stylist that helps you manage your closet and makes choosing outfits less stressful. It brings together a digital wardrobe with sophisticated upload tools and PAI, a conversational AI that learns from your actual clothes, style preferences, and daily routine. Instead of just offering inspiration, Pronti gives smart, practical advice so busy people can get dressed with confidence, speed, and less effort.

