Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL


2026-02-19 12:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), February 19, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (the“ Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company's shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 3.615 per common share, with an increase of approximately 21% compared to the prior year and corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 640 million.

The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 15, 2026.

If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 20, 2026 on EXM and April 21, 2026 on NYSE, the record date April 21, 2026 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 5, 2026.

Attachment

  • FNV Dividend Distribution Proposal PR 19.2.26 ENG

MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110764343



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search