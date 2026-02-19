DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL
The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 15, 2026.
If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 20, 2026 on EXM and April 21, 2026 on NYSE, the record date April 21, 2026 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 5, 2026.
