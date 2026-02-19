403
Kuwait Amir Receives Ramadan Greeters
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as members of the ruling family received greetings from citizens and expatriates on the holy month of Ramadan.
The event, hosted at Al-Sabah Diwan in Bayan Palace for the second consecutive day on Thursday evening, materialized the traditional bonds of amity and fraternity characterizing the Kuwaiti society, read an Amiri Diwan statement.
Bulk of the greeters were from the judicial and diplomatic corps, as well as top brass. (end)
