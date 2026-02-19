Centre Allocates Rs 491 Cr For Tripura-Mizoram Gas Pipeline PNG Supply By 2028 ​

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Feb 19 (IANS) The Centre has allocated Rs 491 crore for the implementation of the Tripura-Mizoram natural gas pipeline project, Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova said on Thursday. ​

Replying to a query from opposition BJP MLA K. Beichhua in the Mizoram Assembly, the Minister informed that the Centre has earmarked a total outlay of Rs 9,265 crore for the broader North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid. ​

Of this amount, Rs 491 crore has been specifically designated for the 119.5-km pipeline stretch connecting northern Tripura's Panisagar to Aizawl to supply natural gas for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections meant primarily for cooking purposes. ​

He said the terminal station of the pipeline project will be at Sihhmui, about 21 km from Aizawl. The project is being executed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), and around 45 per cent of the physical work has already been completed. ​

An official said that the entire work of this ambitious project is expected to be completed by December 2027. Once the pipeline installation up to Sihhmui is finalised, the government-owned Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL) will begin laying the local distribution network to provide PNG connections to households in Aizawl for cooking purposes. ​

Following IGGL's completion of the main pipeline, TNGCL will start providing PNG connections in Aizawl and Mamit districts, adjoining Tripura, bringing clean, convenient cooking fuel to people in the state by early 2028, he added. ​

TNGCL is one of Eastern India's fastest-growing natural gas distribution companies. Established on July 10, 1990, the company is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, a Tripura government undertaking, and Assam Gas Company Ltd, a Government of Assam undertaking. ​

A company official said that TNGCL supplies eco-friendly, cost-effective natural gas to the domestic, commercial, industrial, and transport sectors across West Tripura and Gomati districts in Tripura.

The TNGCL has maintained an almost 100 per cent reliability record in gas supply, he said. Besides being the most reliable supplier of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), TNGCL was also the first company to set up Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Eastern India. ​

At present, over 50,000 vehicles across different categories in Tripura are running on environmentally friendly, cost-effective CNG, reflecting a major shift towards cleaner mobility. ​

The company also supplies PNG connections to thousands of households in West Tripura and Gomati districts for cooking purposes, contributing significantly to cleaner energy adoption in the region.

