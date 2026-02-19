REDTAG Unveils A 2026 Ramadan Home Collection That Elevates Every Gathering From Table To Living Space

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)A curated edit across Dining, Décor and Soft Furnishings told through three design stories: Zahraah, Suhoura and Layali.

Ramadan begins at home through the table prepared with care, the living space styled for guests, and the everyday details that quietly signal the season has arrived. This year, REDTAG introduces its 2026 Ramadan Home Collection, created for the way families in UAE prepare, host and gather throughout the holy month bringing a fresh, coordinated approach to seasonal home styling that feels elevated, effortless and accessible.

Designed around the moments that define Ramadan hospitality, the collection spotlights the areas of the home that guests experience most anchored in statement tableware and serveware, decorative accents and soft furnishings, alongside bedding essentials including comforters, cushions & more. From coordinated dining pieces that elevate the hosting experience to layered textures that warm up living spaces and bedrooms, the range helps households create a home that feels festive yet lived-in, welcoming, refined, and ready for gatherings from the first week of Ramadan through to Eid.

Rather than presenting a single seasonal look, REDTAG structures the Ramadan Home Collection around three distinct sub-collections – Zahraah, Suhoura and Layali each created to reflect a different hosting mood and home aesthetic, while remaining unified through coordinated palettes, refined finishes and mix-and-match styling across categories.

is defined by deep blues, warm neutrals and gold accents, bringing a polished, confident look to the table and living space ideal for families who enjoy hosting often and prefer classic richness with modern restraint.

leans into layered textures and metallic highlights, inspired by late-night conversations and the intimacy of suhour moments. It offers a deeper, moodier elegance through coordinated dining pieces, decorative accents and soft furnishings that create a sense of warmth and occasion.

completes the edit with lighter greens, white and muted gold, creating a calmer, airier story suited to serene spaces. It brings a softer Ramadan atmosphere through understated table styling and gentle decorative touches.

Together, these three narratives give families the freedom to curate a Ramadan home that matches their traditions, whether the month is defined by frequent gatherings, intimate evenings, or a simpler pace centred on togetherness.

With a strong footprint across Saudi Arabia & UAE, and the wider GCC, REDTAG continues to strengthen its role as a trusted destination for value-led lifestyle shopping bringing home and fashion under one roof while translating global design sensibilities into locally relevant, family-first edits. The 2026 Ramadan Home Collection reinforces REDTAG's ability to deliver coordinated aesthetics at scale without turning seasonal preparation into a premium-only experience ensuring that thoughtful Ramadan styling remains accessible to the households the brand serves.

Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer at REDTAG, said:“During Ramadan, the home becomes more than a space, it becomes a feeling. The table, especially, carries many stories: quiet family evenings, late-night conversations, and the joy of hosting those we love. This collection brings that Ramadan atmosphere into the home, bringing together cohesive design stories that help families prepare their spaces with ease and intention. It reflects REDTAG's promise: trend-aware design, curated at scale, and made accessible for the households we serve across Saudi Arabia, UAE and the GCC.”

The Ramadan home collection is available across REDTAG stores and online.

REDTAG, a BMA International company, was launched in 2006 as a value-driven fashion and homeware brand with a vision to deliver high-quality, affordable lifestyle products for families. Since opening its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly grown to over 225 stores across the Middle East and Asia, achieving consistent double-digit annual growth. With 365 days of value, REDTAG has become a trusted destination for millions of families, offering a wide variety of fashion and homeware at unbeatable prices. The brand takes pride in its customer-first approach delivering enjoyable in-store experiences, seamless online interactions, and adapting global trends to local sensibilities. Its stringent quality standards, accessible pricing, and wide range of sizes, shapes, and styles make it the first choice for value-conscious shoppers. REDTAG's highly successful RT Rewards loyalty program boasts over 10 million members, with most transactions coming from repeat customers. Recognized for excellence, the brand was named 'Retail Brand of the Year 2025' at the Big Box UAE Awards, and 'Most Admired Customer Service Initiative' and 'Most Admired Value Retailer' at the 2023 RetailME Awards. Looking ahead, REDTAG has ambitious expansion plans across malls and high streets in the MENA region, with the goal of cementing its position as the leading value fashion and lifestyle retailer.

