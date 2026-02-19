DEADLINE ALERT For BRBR, METC And CLEUF: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR )

Class Period: November 19, 2024 – August 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to Defendants' repeated representations, their strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum; (2) instead, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing's supply; (3) Once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders; (4) Following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a BellRing shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC )

Class Period: July 31, 2025 – October 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Ramaco shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (OTC: CLEUF )

Class Period: January 22, 2025 – January 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) CLEU shares were subject to a pump-and-dump scam; (2) the December 2024 Issuance and the Warrant Exchange Agreement were non-bona fide transactions designed to put CLEU shares in the hands of the Cedric Indictees and their co-conspirators for use in that scam; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a China Liberal shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

...

