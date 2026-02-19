Tbilisi Expat - Leading Resource Portal For Expats In Tbilisi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New full-service platform offers end-to-end support for US expatriates - from international relocation and business registration to tax residency and Georgia's 1% small business tax qualification

Tbilisi, Georgia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tbilisi Expat ( ), the premier online resource portal for expatriates moving to Tbilisi, Georgia, officially launched today. The platform provides comprehensive relocation services, business incorporation assistance, tax residency consulting, and guidance on qualifying for Georgia's favorable 1% small business tax status.

Tbilisi has rapidly emerged as one of the most attractive destinations for American expats, digital nomads, and international entrepreneurs seeking a low-tax, high-quality-of-life base in Europe. Tbilisi-Expat was created to address the growing demand for reliable, English-language guidance on navigating the country's business and residency systems.

Full-Service Expat Support From Day One

Tbilisi Expat offers a complete suite of services designed to take expatriates from initial planning through full operational setup in Georgia:

Relocation Assistance from the United States - provides structured relocation support for Americans moving to Tbilisi, including pre-arrival planning, housing guidance, neighborhood orientation, banking setup, and integration into the local expat community. The platform's relocation services are tailored specifically for US citizens navigating the transition to life in Georgia.

Business Registration and Company Incorporation - Tbilisi Expat handles the full business registration process in Georgia, including LLC formation, sole proprietorship setup, and all required documentation with Georgia's National Agency of Public Registry (NAPR). The platform guides clients through entity selection, registered agent requirements, and post-incorporation compliance.

Tax Residency Consulting - Establishing Georgian tax residency is a critical step for expats seeking to optimize their tax position. provides consulting on residency qualification requirements, the 183-day rule, tax residency certificate applications, and coordination with US tax obligations for American expatriates.

1% Small Business Tax Qualification - Georgia offers one of the most competitive tax environments in the world through its Small Business Status, which allows qualifying businesses with annual revenue under 500,000 GEL to pay just 1% tax on gross revenue. Tbilisi Expat assists clients with eligibility assessment, application filing, and ongoing compliance to maintain this favorable tax status.

Why Tbilisi Is Attracting American Expats

Georgia has positioned itself as a hub for international entrepreneurs through its combination of territorial taxation principles, straightforward business incorporation, low cost of living, and a welcoming visa policy that allows citizens of 95 countries to stay for up to one year without a visa. Tbilisi, the capital, offers a modern infrastructure, a growing international community, and direct access to government services that support foreign business owners.

was built to serve as the central resource hub for this growing community - providing not just transactional services but ongoing guidance, local knowledge, and a trusted point of contact for expats at every stage of their journey.

About Tbilisi Expat

Tbilisi Expat ( ) is the number one resource portal for expatriates in Tbilisi, Georgia. The platform provides full-service relocation support, business incorporation, tax residency consulting, and 1% small business tax setup for international clients - with specialized expertise serving American expats relocating to Tbilisi. combines local expertise with English-language accessibility to simplify every step of building a life and business in Georgia.

Press Inquiries

