Focus School Software Expands National Footprint With Tennessee State Student Information System Contract Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus School Software today announced its selection as an awarded vendor under the State of Tennessee's Student Information System (SIS) procurement. The designation expands Focus' national presence into Tennessee and provides school districts across the state with an additional procurement pathway to access the company's enterprise K-12 SIS platform.

The contract vehicle allows Tennessee school districts to evaluate and purchase Focus' student information system through a state-approved procurement structure, simplifying acquisition timelines while maintaining local district decision-making authority over technology selection.

“Tennessee represents an important step in Focus' continued national growth strategy,” said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO.“Districts across the country are looking for modern, flexible student information platforms that prioritize usability, transparency, and long-term partnership. We are excited to introduce Tennessee school districts to the Focus platform and the service model that has supported many of the nation's premier districts.”

Focus SIS provides a unified platform designed to support district operations across enrollment, attendance, scheduling, communication, compliance reporting, and data analysis. The system is designed to help districts improve operational efficiency while providing educators, students, and families with timely access to critical information.

Focus has extensive experience supporting state-specific reporting and compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions. As the company expands into new regions, Focus works closely with districts and state agencies to implement reporting frameworks aligned with state education data standards while maintaining flexibility for district operational needs.

Through this procurement pathway, Tennessee school districts may access Focus' comprehensive SIS platform, which includes:



Online student enrollment and registration

K-12 master scheduling tools

Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) management

Graduation pathway tracking

Integrated communication tools for staff, students, and families

Document management and workflow automation

State and federal compliance reporting

Advanced analytics and data visualization Mobile application access for staff and families



Focus School Software continues to expand its national footprint, supporting more than 3.7 million students across 16 states. The company partners with public school districts to deliver enterprise-level technology solutions supporting student information management, career and technical education, adult education, special student services, and financial management systems.

School districts interested in learning more about the Focus SIS platform and the Tennessee contract vehicle may contact Chuck Pickens for additional information.

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software is a leading provider of enterprise student information systems designed to support K-12 school districts. Focus delivers comprehensive solutions including student information management, CTE and adult education systems, special student services management, and financial information systems.

Focus currently serves more than 3.7 million students across Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Vermont.

