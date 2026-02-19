Executive Base Network Provides Professional Meeting Room Rentals For San Ramon Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Ramon, California, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Executive Base Network, a workspace solutions provider in San Ramon, California, offers comprehensive meeting room rentals and office services designed to support businesses of all sizes. The company provides flexible workspace options including conference rooms, private offices, virtual office packages, and full-time office suites to meet the diverse needs of modern professionals.

The company's meeting room rentals at Executive Base Network feature state-of-the-art amenities including 65-inch Samsung monitors, high-speed dedicated internet connectivity, and six-foot Clarus glassboards. These professionally equipped spaces accommodate various group sizes and are available at $35 per hour or $225 per day, providing businesses with cost-effective solutions for client presentations, team meetings, and collaborative sessions.







"We understand that businesses need professional meeting spaces without the commitment of long-term leases," said Tara Teodoro, Operations Director at Executive Base Network. "Our approach focuses on providing immediate access to fully equipped conference rooms that allow companies to present themselves professionally while maintaining operational flexibility."

Beyond conference room facilities, Executive Base Network offers a comprehensive suite of workspace solutions. The company's private offices on demand service provides furnished offices with 55-inch Samsung monitors and high-speed internet starting at $20 per hour or $100 per day. This service addresses the needs of professionals who require temporary private workspace for focused work or confidential meetings.

The company also provides virtual office packages that include a professional business address, live receptionist services, mail handling, and flexible office access. These packages serve remote businesses and entrepreneurs who need a professional presence without maintaining physical office space. Full-time office packages feature furnished spaces with 24/7 access and high-speed internet for independent professionals requiring dedicated workspace.

Executive Base Network distinguishes itself through direct access to ownership, transparent pricing structures, and a user-friendly online booking portal. The company has developed a reputation for responsive customer service and flexible terms that adapt to changing business needs. Located at 111 Deerwood Road in San Ramon, the facility serves businesses throughout the East Bay area.

"Our goal is to remove barriers that prevent businesses from accessing professional workspace," added Teodoro. "Whether a company needs a conference room for two hours or a private office for a month, we provide the infrastructure and support that allows them to focus on their core business activities."

The company's client base includes independent consultants, startup teams, remote workers, and established businesses seeking satellite office locations. By offering hourly, daily, and monthly rental options, Executive Base Network accommodates both planned meetings and last-minute space requirements.

Executive Base Network continues to adapt its services based on evolving workplace trends and client feedback. The company maintains its commitment to providing professional, technology-enabled workspaces that support business growth and collaboration in the San Ramon business community.

