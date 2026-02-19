3 Atlas Projects Receive ACEC California 2026 Engineering Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlas is recognized for partnering with Placer County and Caltrans to deliver solutions for complex infrastructure projects across California.

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, received the Honor Award at the 2026 Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of California for its work on Placer County's Foresthill Bridge.

In addition, Atlas' work on California Department of Transportation's (Caltrans) Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) Reporting Improvements Project and its Skid Testing Modernization Project also received recognition, with the first earning a Merit Award and the second earning a Commendation Award.

The three projects were among 62 engineering and land surveying efforts in California recognized for excellence, and the Foresthill Bridge project will now compete at a national level.

“The Engineering Excellence Awards recognize projects that stand out for quality and the complexity of the finished project. Our clients, Placer County and Caltrans, are taking on some of the most complex and innovative infrastructure challenges, like inspecting and repairing California's tallest bridge or using the latest technology to improve roadway safety, to help their communities flourish and thrive,” said Jacque Hinman, Atlas CEO.“Quality is at the core of everything we do at Atlas, and we are honored to accept these awards alongside our clients, which are truly a testament to and celebration of engineering excellence in California and beyond.”

A panel of judges with a broad range of environmental and technical expertise selected this year's top engineering achievements using criteria such as uniqueness, originality and complexity, as well as technical, economic and social value. The projects Atlas led or supported receiving awards are:

Foresthill Bridge – Placer County

Atlas was contracted by Placer County to conduct safety testing of 288 fracture-critical steel welds on the Foresthill Bridge, California's tallest bridge, as part of a federally funded initiative examining T-1 steel structures nationwide. The testing uncovered defects at nearly four times the expected rate.

The 2,428-foot structure carries more than 50,000 vehicles daily across the American River. Atlas performed inspections at heights exceeding 700 feet using custom scaffolding and specialized equipment while maintaining continuous traffic flow.

Results showed 37 percent of welds contained defects, compared with the anticipated 10 percent rate. Atlas adapted testing procedures in real time and completed 44 repairs to American Welding Society standards. The project was finished without safety incidents despite challenging weather and working conditions.

The findings are informing Federal Highway Administration guidance for evaluating T-1 steel structures across the country. For Placer County residents, the work provides continued safe passage on a critical transportation link connecting Sierra Nevada communities. The inspection protocols developed contribute to a national shift toward proactive infrastructure maintenance, preventing costly emergency repairs or disruptions.

EPD Reporting Improvements Project - Caltrans

Atlas was contracted by Caltrans to deliver a new, mission-critical application to collect, validate and report contractor-submitted environmental data in support of the Buy Clean California Act. The system establishes a modern, centralized platform to support consistent EPD data intake, verification and compliance tracking, replacing previously fragmented and manual processes.

The EPD tool gives Caltrans a more efficient and user-friendly portal for data submission and equips Caltrans Materials Engineering and Testing personnel with improved tools for data validation, verification and compliance report generation. By streamlining workflows and introducing dynamic reporting and export capabilities, the system transforms complex environmental impact data into accessible, accurate and actionable intelligence.

To achieve these outcomes, Atlas designed and implemented an intuitive submission workflow, prioritized usability and developed advanced reporting and export functionality. The EPD tool allows Caltrans to generate comprehensive, professionally formatted compliance reports, significantly improving transparency, efficiency and regulatory oversight.

Skid Testing Modernization Project - Caltrans

Atlas, in partnership with GritForce Inc. (GritForce), was contracted by Caltrans to evaluate and implement Continuous Friction Measurement Equipment (CFME) technology as a replacement for the California Portable Skid Tester (CA-PST), which has been in use since the 1950s.

As the technical experts of record, Atlas and GritForce led a four-phase evaluation of CFME across laboratory and field conditions. Testing demonstrated a correlation coefficient greater than 0.8 with CA-PST results, outperforming the historical 0.69 benchmark achieved by earlier locked-wheel trailer methods. These findings provided the basis for updating California Test Method 342 to formally authorize the use of CFME statewide.

The CFME implementation represents the first validated alternative to CA-PST technology in California, using advanced sensor technology that enables continuous friction measurement at walking speeds on concrete and bridge deck surfaces.

The technology allows both Caltrans staff and contractors to perform independent friction testing for the first time, reducing coordination requirements and accelerating project delivery. Independent testing capabilities enhance roadway maintenance practices and support safer travel across California's transportation system for nearly 39 million residents.

Award recipients will be honored at the annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala being held during ACEC California's Annual Conference, Feb. 18–19, 2026.



