Gigamon Names Carahsoft 2025 Distributor Of The Year, Americas

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2025 Distributor of the Year by Gigamon, a leading deep observability company. The award was announced at the Gigamon annual sales kickoff event, and recognizes Carahsoft's outstanding dedication, collaboration and innovation over the past year.

“Our channel-first approach puts our global partners at the center of customer success,” said John Giacomini, Chief Revenue Officer at Gigamon.“Carahsoft is taking part in empowering organizations with the deep observability needed to navigate today's AI-driven world and increasingly complex threat landscape. We are pleased to honor Carahsoft, whose domain expertise and services are delivering the full value of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline to customers around the globe.”

In 2025, Carahsoft served as a trusted sales and marketing partner to Gigamon, driving pipeline growth, strengthening partner relationships and supporting operational continuity across the North America Public Sector market. The team generated qualified leads, built customer relationships, supported major cybersecurity events, delivered consistent forecasting and distribution updates, and provided hands-on support during operational transitions, including after-hours and end-of-quarter deal execution, helping to accelerate growth across the region.

Carahsoft also helped Gigamon navigate evolving pricing and tariff requirements while maintaining seamless execution and order fulfillment. The team delivered more than 100 joint marketing initiatives across Federal, State and Local markets, driving increased engagement, expanding reach and generating new pipeline.

“Carahsoft partnered with Gigamon in 2013 as its first distributor in the U.S. Federal market, laying the foundation for a deeply collaborative, long-term and innovative relationship. Over the years, our partnership has expanded to serve Federal, State and Local Government, higher Education and K–12 organizations nationwide and in Canada,” said Chris Clarke, Director of the Gigamon Team at Carahsoft.“This recognition reflects the strength of our ongoing collaboration with our reseller partners and Gigamon, as well as a shared commitment to innovation in delivering the mission-critical deep observability our partners rely on to secure complex, hybrid cloud environments for their Public Sector customers.”

