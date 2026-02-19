2026 Congratulations Set Available On February 26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set (product code 26RF) will be available for purchase beginning on February 26, 2026, at noon EST. The set is priced at $175. Production is limited to 60,000 sets, and orders are limited to one set per household for the first 24 hours.

The Congratulations Set is a unique gift item to celebrate any special occasion or milestone. The presentation case containing a 2026-dated American Eagle Proof Silver Dollar marks the occasion with the American Eagle proof finish silver dollar bearing the“P” mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint.

The coin's obverse (heads) displays renowned sculptor Adolph A. Weinman's classic design featuring the full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2026.”

The reverse (tails) displays a rendition of a majestic bald eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions include“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and“ONE DOLLAR.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...