The Bulleit Group Wins Big At 2025 SABRE And In2sabre Awards For Breakthrough Campaign On Leadership In Logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulleit Group, an award-winning PR agency and narrative systems consultancy specializing in high-stakes communications for technology companies, was honored in 2025 with a SABRE Award for Executive Communications and an In2SABRE Award for Best Use of LinkedIn. These awards recognize The Bulleit Group's campaign to launch LVK Logistics and spotlight CEO Maggie Barnett as a new face of leadership in the supply chain.

This high-performing brand launch strategically reframed how authority is built in sectors often marked by significant barriers to entry and advancement. In a space where new CEOs face skepticism and where women hold just 26% of executive roles, The Bulleit Group designed a narrative strategy engineered to shift perceptions, expand leadership representation, and accelerate credibility for a newly launched logistics company.

Establishing a modern foundation built on video storytelling and strategic narrative development, the agency's reimagined approach to technology public relations, and executive visibility layered sharp commentary, data-backed context, and precision-timed news sequencing to drive measurable business momentum.

Within the first 50 days of launch, LVK generated monthly LinkedIn visibility nearly 300% above the platform average. Compared to the typical company page, LVK's leadership narrative delivered a 295% outperformance in impressions, signaling immediate market resonance and positioning the brand ahead of more established peers.

Momentum continued to compound. In the first five months post-launch, total media coverage featuring Maggie increased 40% compared to the previous three years combined. Compared to 2023, coverage increased 425% year over year.

“This campaign shows how a modern PR agency can drive executive visibility, media authority, and LinkedIn performance at the same time,” said Kyle Arteaga, CEO and Co-Founder of The Bulleit Group.“We identified a credibility gap, built the right narrative to close it, and executed with discipline. As supply chain and logistics become dinner table conversations, companies in this space have a real opportunity to lead the story. We are proud to have turned visibility into velocity for a company redefining leadership in its industry.”

These awards recognize The Bulleit Group's creative execution and thesis: in today's fragmented media environment, communications must do more than land coverage. It needs to establish authority, shift perception, and create sustained momentum around leadership that challenges the status quo. This work highlighted the agency's expertise in technology public relations, executive communications, reputation strategy, and brand building for companies operating in high-stakes industries, including logistics, climate, aerospace, and other frontier sectors.

About The Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that helps high-stakes technology companies manage reputation, visibility, and trust across moments of growth, scrutiny, and change. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation & Logistics.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, and Impulse Space.

