Competitor Analysis Of Halal Food Market Players: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, And Revenue Forecasts To 2033

The international market for halal food was estimated at around US$ 2.67 trillion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 5.96 trillion in 2033.



Products that adhere to the Quran's dietary regulations are referred to as halal food. The word "halal" means "permissible," and foods that are considered halal do not include things like alcohol, pork, or animals that have been incorrectly slaughtered. Other ingredients must be devoid of illegal chemicals, and meat must be blessed and slaughtered humanely.

Muslim customers can feel secure knowing that these criteria are being followed thanks to halal certification. Halal cuisine prioritizes safety, hygienic practices, and ethical sourcing in addition to religious observance. The market, which serves both Muslims and consumers who are ethically and health-conscious worldwide, includes meat, dairy, beverages, processed foods, and ready-to-eat items.

The growing number of Muslims worldwide, growing consumer awareness of halal certification, and rising demand for sanitary and ethically sourced food products are all driving the growth of the halal food business. The demand for processed and packaged halal meals is being driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting lifestyles.

Halal items are now more widely available in non-Muslim nations thanks to the growth of international trade and e-commerce. Furthermore, non-Muslim customers are drawn to halal food due to growing health concern and a demand for clean-label, chemical-free products. Halal foods are now a commonplace worldwide category thanks to government assistance, legal frameworks, and certification initiatives in developing nations.

Recent Developments in Halal Food Industry



To strengthen its position in markets with a majority of Muslims, Unilever established a Halal Research Center in Indonesia in February 2025 with the goal of becoming a global center for innovation in halal-certified foods.

In June 2024, Saffron Road, a division of the American Halal Company, launched four new frozen foods into the market: Korean Fire-Roasted Chicken, Vegetable Bibimbap, Drunken Noodles, and Fire-Roasted Adobo Chicken. The business confirmed that all of its new goods are gluten-free and meet the requirements for halal certification. In June 2024, American Halal Company-owned Saffron Road added four additional frozen food choices to their lineup. Korean Fire-Roasted Chicken, Fire-Roasted Adobo Chicken, Vegetable Bibimbap, and Drunken Noodles are among the new menu items. All of these goods are certified halal and gluten-free, according to the firm.

