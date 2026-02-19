METRONATIONAL AND RADOM CAPITAL UNVEIL A CURATED MIX OF NEW CONCEPTS COMING TO GREENSIDE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MetroNational, a generational real estate investment, development, and management firm, and Radom Capital today announced an exciting first look at the highly anticipated tenant mix coming to Greenside, an emerging community destination designed to deliver a welcoming, family-centric neighborhood experience in West Houston.

Located just north of I-10 at 1085 Gessner Road, Greenside is an adaptive reuse project designed by acclaimed architectural firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. The development will reimagine and revitalize 35,000 square feet of previously non-descript warehouse space into a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Building upon the established popularity of beloved neighborhood favorites, including Kirby Ice House, Mia's Table, and Torchy's Tacos, the project will introduce a curated mix of first-to-West Houston retail, restaurant, wellness, and beauty concepts. These additions are designed to complement and enhance the neighborhood experience.

The first lineup of concepts includes a curated mix of modern wellness and standout dining including Honest Mary's, Leemoo, Hiatus, and [solidcore] – each thoughtfully selected to complement Greenside's vision of bringing together elevated everyday experiences and a strong sense of place.

Among the first concepts coming to Greenside is Honest Mary's, the fast-casual restaurant known for chef-crafted bowls made from scratch with thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Guests can choose from signature bowls or build their own, starting with warm grains and seasonal roasted vegetables and finishing with house-made dressings and toppings. Seasonal specials round out the menu. The Greenside restaurant will mark Honest Mary's second Houston location and is slated to open in Fall 2026. Honest Mary's will share design and additional details in a dedicated announcement this week.

“Greenside is the kind of place we love to be-active, welcoming, and built for people to gather,” said Nelson Monteith, Chief Executive Officer of Honest Mary's.“Honest Mary's fits right into that rhythm: a fresh, made-from-scratch bowl when you're on the go, or something you can take outside and enjoy when you have time to slow down.”

“Greenside is being thoughtfully designed as a place where people can gather and enjoy the best of what Houston has to offer every day of the week,” said Danna Diamond, Vice President of Leasing at MetroNational.“This initial mix represents the kind of brands we're proud to bring to Memorial and west Houston: experience-driven, authentic, and rooted in quality.”

Another standout addition to Greenside, Leemoo is a Houston-based premium wellness concept redefining the modern health bar experience. Recognized for its proprietary smoothie and açaí formulations, house-made ingredients, and carefully sourced produce, Leemoo brings a culinary precision-driven approach to functional nutrition. The brand's vibrant menu of elevated smoothies, nutrient -dense açaí bowls and fresh-pressed juices is crafted around balance, flavor, and performance – delivering both exceptional taste and everyday vitality. As Leemoo continues its strategic growth across Houston, its Greenside location will further establish the brand as a leading destination for refined, wellness-driven dining in the Memorial community.

From health-forward dining to a premier destination day spa, Greenside seamlessly blends nourishment with rejuvenation through the introduction of Hiatus, an award-winning Texas day spa redefining self-care as an essential part of everyday life. With expert-led, results-driven treatments and a calm, welcoming environment, Hiatus makes regular care simple, effective, and accessible.“We're very excited to bring Hiatus to Memorial and continue expanding into Texas communities. Our goal is to make expert, results-driven self-care approachable and part of everyone's routine – helping guests feel better, recharge, and prioritize wellness as a regular part of part of life,” said Kate Sazer, CEO of Hiatus.

As part of Greenside's vision for elevated, wellness-focused spaces, [solidcore], the acclaimed high-intensity, low-impact fitness brand known for its signature reformer-based workouts, it coming to Memorial. The studio introduces a premier, full-body training experience, redefining what luxury fitness looks like in the neighborhood.

“Greenside reflects the kind of environment we look for when bringing [solidcore] into a community,” said Josh Rainey, Senior Director of Real Estate and Growth at [solidcore].“It's a place designed for connection and everyday routines, and that aligns closely with how our members experience our studios. We're looking forward to becoming part of the Memorial area and creating a welcoming space where people can build strength, consistency and community close to home.”

“This first wave of concepts captures what Greenside is all about-bringing together great food, modern wellness, and a playful, welcoming environment that feels like a true neighborhood hub,” said Barton Kelly, Principal for Radom Capital.

This first round of announcements is part of a broader rollout of tenant reveals planned for 2026. Additional leasing announcements will be shared in the coming months as Greenside continues to take shape.

About MetroNational

MetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail-including Memorial City Mall and CityCentre retail - hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational's destinations are also home to two upscale hotels - The Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City - as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode's Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality's The Pit Room, and FB Society's Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options. Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and a deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.

About Radom Capital

Radom Capital is an award-winning Houston-based real estate development firm specializing in creating enduring and innovative spaces. With a focus on adaptive reuse, retail, and mixed-use developments, Radom Capital is committed to enhancing the urban fabric of communities through thoughtful design. For more information, visit

About Honest Mary's

Nelson and Mary Monteith founded Honest Mary's to create a restaurant aligned with their active, health-focused lifestyle-offering convenient, fresh, made-from-scratch options in Austin's dining scene. Honest Mary's opened its first location in 2017 in Austin's Arboretum neighborhood with a menu centered on hearty grain bowls, aguas frescas, and more. The concept quickly resonated with guests, leading to additional locations in Austin's Rosedale (2020) and Mueller (2024) neighborhoods, as well as Cedar Park (2023), with an Austin location in the Seaholm District slated to open in early 2026. In 2022, co-owner Andrew Wiseheart, co-founder of Austin's Contigo and Nashville's Ladybird Taco, joined Honest Mary's as a partner, helping shape the menu and guest experience with a people-first approach and a strong culinary foundation. Honest Mary's made its Houston debut at River Oaks Shopping Center in December 2025 and continues to grow in Texas, with a second Houston location planned for the Memorial City and Spring Branch communities at Greenside in Fall 2026. For more information, visit honestmarys.

About Leemoo

About Hiatus

Hiatus is an award-winning Texas spa redefining self-care as an essential part of everyday life. With expert-led, results-driven treatments and a calm, welcoming environment, Hiatus makes regular care simple, effective, and accessible.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down slow-twitch muscle fibers, allowing them to build back stronger. Unlike traditional Pilates, [solidcore] is built around targeted strength training, designed for individuals who seek measurable progress. With a focus on intensity, efficiency, and results, [solidcore]'s mission is to challenge every client to seek their strongest self through the world's most transformative workout.