Aaptiv Launches New MSK App In Partnership With Movr

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aaptiv, a leading fitness and wellness platform for employers, today announced the national launch of AaptivMSK, a new musculoskeletal (MSK) health app offered in partnership with movr, delivering personalized, mobility-focused movement programs for employees.

Available through an easy-to-use app, AaptivMSK provides targeted care plans for employees experiencing, or at risk of developing, MSK issues, the number one driver of employer medical claims. Common MSK problems, such as back, neck, and shoulder pain frequently limit mobility and significantly affect employee performance and well-being.

Shift Toward Better Movement Health

“MSK pain is a common and expensive problem for employers and health plans,” said Roy Simmons, President of Aaptiv.“Movement health is the answer. It's not just about exercising more; it's about improving mobility, stability, strength, and balance so individuals can move and function better in daily life, with less pain and lower risk of injury.”

Simmons added,“When people can't move comfortably, or they're in pain, everything suffers- productivity, absenteeism, and healthcare costs. By partnering with movr, we're bringing clinical-grade MSK care into an accessible platform that helps employees move better, feel better, and stay more active for the long term.”

A Continuum of Support: From Prevention to Recovery

With the addition of AaptivMSK, the Aaptiv platform integrates physical fitness, wellness, and targeted MSK support into a single, user-friendly experience powered by PEAR Health Labs technology. With mobility-focused programs designed for busy schedules, employees can improve MSK function in as little as five minutes a day.

Highlights include:



Self-guided movement assessments to identify risk areas before pain escalates

Clinically validated programming that improves range of motion and functional stability

Personalized care plans that address specific areas like lower back, neck or shoulders, and adapt based on user feedback to ensure appropriate intensity and progression over time Easy integration with existing wellness programs, with measurable ROI through reduced claims and improved engagement metrics



movr: Movement Science for Everyday Fitness

“Organizations are demanding preventive MSK care that actually prevents the need for reactive and costly treatment,” said Aaron de Jong, Co-Founder of movr.“We trained and refined our MSK prescription algorithm on over 100,000 people to identify the best corrective care path to improve the issues that affect nearly half the population, so problems can be addressed earlier, before they escalate.”

De Jong added,“When mobility is integrated into everyday fitness, employers can reduce preventable MSK issues, missed workdays, and the need for more expensive care down the road.”

About Aaptiv

Aaptiv is a leading provider of digital fitness and wellness solutions for employers, health plans, and organizations nationwide. The Aaptiv platform offers guided workouts, mobility and mindfulness programs, access to the industry's largest gym network, and clinical-grade MSK care through AaptivMSK. These solutions help organizations improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and support a healthier, more resilient workforce. For more information, visit Aaptiv

