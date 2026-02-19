Dupage And Kane County, IL Family Law Attorneys Recognized With Super Lawyers Awards For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nagle & Giese, P.C. is proud to announce that four of its attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 2026, reflecting their professional achievements, leadership, and dedication to the practice of law. Lisa M. Giese, Jane E. Nagle, and Katherine Haskins Becker were named Super Lawyers, while Hannah McKinney Kingrey earned recognition as a Rising Star.

Lisa M. Giese has been recognized as a Super Lawyer annually since 2019 and a Rising Star from 2013-2018. She brings more than two decades of legal experience to her practice and is a trained Guardian ad Litem in DuPage, Kane, Cook and Will counties. Ms. Giese has also demonstrated leadership within the legal community through her current service on the Board of Directors for DuPage Legal Aid and prior service on the Boards of Directors for both the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers and the DuPage County Bar Association as well as her involvement with the Family Law and Child Law Section Councils of the Illinois State Bar Association. Ms. Giese currently serves as the chair of the Child Advocacy Committee for the DuPage County Bar Association and is a regular presenter at various bar association programs.

Jane Nagle, a founding partner of Nagle & Giese, P.C., currently serves as Director on the board of the DuPage County Bar Association. She is the Chair of the ISBA Illinois Bar Journal and an active member of the editorial board for the DCBA Brief in DuPage Countywhere she has had articles published. Ms. Nagle has also served as the Chair of the Family Law Section council for the DCBA where she planned and held the Guardian ad litem training program. Ms Nagle has been recognized as a Super Lawyer annually since 2024 and a Rising Star from 2018-2023.

Katherine Haskins Becker has distinguished herself as a seasoned attorney in matrimonial law. Over her career, she has presented for the DuPage County Bar Association and published articles in the Illinois State Bar Association, educating other lawyers in the field. Prior to joining Nagle & Giese, P.C., she served as principal attorney at Haskins Becker, P.C. for 13 years and previously worked for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Partner Hannah McKinney Kingrey has received the Rising Star award multiple years in a row, highlighting her early career accomplishments. She previously worked for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, where she tried more than 20 bench trials in the Felony Trial Division. She also spent several years working for two mid-size family law firms prior to joining Nagle & Giese, P.C. in 2022. She is a member of the Chicago Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association.

About Nagle & Giese, P.C.

At Nagle & Giese, P.C., we represent clients in complex divorce and family law cases. From our offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, we serve individuals and families throughout DuPage, Cook, Kane, Will, and Kendall counties.

Nagle & Giese, P.C. offers free consultations. To learn more, contact the firm at 630-407-1200 or visit .