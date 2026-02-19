403
Zion Health Launches Daily Perfection + CBD Serum For Smoother, Balanced, Radiant Skin
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zion Health Inc., a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, skin-conscious formulations, announces the launch of Daily Perfection + CBD 0.50 oz. facial serum, a multi-benefit treatment designed to support smoother-looking skin, improved balance, and long-term skin health.
Infused with 500 mg of CBD per 0.50 oz, the lightweight, self-adjusting formula works within seconds to cleanse, detoxify, and revitalize the skin. Ionic clay minerals help absorb impurities and balance pH, while nutrient-rich botanical oils deliver vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants to soothe, replenish, and protect-helping smooth the appearance of fine lines and support a healthier, more resilient complexion.
Key Benefits of Daily Perfection + CBD Facial Serum
● Visible Line Smoothing: Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants.
● Soothing & Balancing Care: CBD supports calm, balanced skin while helping reduce irritation, redness, and sensitivity.
● Detoxifying & Purifying: Ionic clay minerals absorb toxins, remove impurities, and help balance skin pH.
● Skin Tone & Texture Refinement: Promotes smoother texture and a more even complexion.
● Fast, Adaptive Treatment: Self-adjusting formula works in 30–60 seconds.
Clean & Conscious Formulation
● Free from unnecessary additives: Only essential, functional ingredients
● Naturally derived emollients: Easily absorbed, non-congesting oils
● Antioxidant-rich essential oils: Support healing and protection
● Clay mineral powered: Detoxifies without stripping moisture
● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.
● Non-comedogenic (will not clog pores): Designed to absorb efficiently without blocking pores or contributing to congestion.
● 0% mineral oil: Free from petroleum-based oils, allowing skin to breathe and function naturally.
● Raw, unheated, unprocessed, bio-available oils: Crafted with minimally processed oils to help preserve their natural nutrients and enhance skin absorption.
● Powered by natural, plant-based ingredients: Relies on botanicals, clay minerals, and plant oils to support skin balance, comfort, and protection.
Ingredient Features
● CBD (Cannabidiol): A non-psychoactive extract from Cannabis sativa rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids that helps calm skin, support balance, and protect against environmental stressors.
● Ionic Clay Minerals (57+ trace minerals): Absorb impurities and toxins while helping balance skin pH and support the skin barrier.
● Jojoba Oil: Mimics the skin's natural oils to balance moisture and soothe sensitivity.
● Sea Buckthorn Oil: Rich in fatty acids and carotenoids to support elasticity, even tone, and a healthy glow.
● Carrot Seed Oil: Provides antioxidant protection while supporting circulation and refined skin texture.
How to Use
After cleansing or masking, rinse thoroughly and lightly pat skin dry. While skin is still damp, massage up to 3 drops of Daily Perfection + CBD over the complexion. Allow to activate for 30–60 seconds, then lightly rinse and pat dry to reveal hydrated, balanced skin.
Full Ingredient List
Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Aniba Rosaeodora (Rosewood) Wood Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Rosa Damascena (Rose) Flower Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Sea Buckthorn) Oil, Vitamin E, CBD, Ionic Clay Minerals.
About Zion Health Inc.:
Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skincare.
For more information or to purchase Daily Perfection + CBD 0.50 oz. facial serum, visit Zion Health's website.
For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
