Harpe Laser And Wellness Hendersonville Introduces Sofwavetm The Latest In Non-Invasive Skin Lifting & Tightening
Sofwave works by stimulating the skin's natural collagen production-delivering noticeable results, that people may notice right away, but that improve and develop over the next several months as the body produces and restores its own collagen, elastin and even hyaluronic acid. The result is healthier, smoother and more lifted skin and beautiful natural results.
“Our clients are always looking for quick treatments that fit into their busy lifestyles,” said Dr. Harpe, and“SofwaveTM offers visible skin rejuvenation in just one session, with no surgery, and practically no downtime. Sofwave can also be incorporated into a holistic treatment plan with other treatments to help our clients reach their unique goals.
Benefits of Sofwave:
Clinically proven natural results for skin rejuvenation, lifting and wrinkle reduction. Sofwave promotes your own body's regenerative properties to improve skin laxity and elasticity
Comfortable treatment with integrated cooling technology
Convenient sessions – typically 45 - 60 minutes
Minimal downtime – return to daily activities immediately
Excellent adjunct to weight loss programs to maintain skin health and tone and help prevent sagging skin
Minimal Maintenance - Most patients achieve results in 1 - 2 treatments, while yearly maintenance is often recommended to maintain results.
Harpe Laser and Wellness is proud to bring this advanced technology to our Hendersonville community, offering clients a safe, effective, and science-backed solution for youthful, refreshed skin.
