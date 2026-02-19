Harpe Laser And Wellness Hendersonville Introduces Sofwavetm The Latest In Non-Invasive Skin Lifting & Tightening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Harpe Laser and Wellness is excited to announce the addition of Sofwave TM to our Hendersonville, NC location. Sofwave is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for lifting the eyebrows, the submentum (area under the chin), and neck, as well as tightening the skin and improving fine lines and wrinkles. This new technology uses an innovative form of ultrasound that gives clinically significant improvements in skin lifting and toning, while providing a non-surgical treatment that has very little to no downtime and a high safety profile. "Most of our patients want to look refreshed, more youthful and lifted but they do not want to undergo surgery, nor want extensive downtime", said Claudia Harpe, co-owner of Harpe Laser and Wellness in Hendersonville, NC. and the Sofwave is the perfect treatment to deliver on these goals. As one of our most popular treatments in Asheville, there has been a demand to offer this treatment for the Hendersonville area. Harpe Laser and Wellness is the only medical spa to offer Sofwave in Asheville and Hendersonville, area of NC.

Sofwave works by stimulating the skin's natural collagen production-delivering noticeable results, that people may notice right away, but that improve and develop over the next several months as the body produces and restores its own collagen, elastin and even hyaluronic acid. The result is healthier, smoother and more lifted skin and beautiful natural results.

“Our clients are always looking for quick treatments that fit into their busy lifestyles,” said Dr. Harpe, and“SofwaveTM offers visible skin rejuvenation in just one session, with no surgery, and practically no downtime. Sofwave can also be incorporated into a holistic treatment plan with other treatments to help our clients reach their unique goals.

Benefits of Sofwave:

Clinically proven natural results for skin rejuvenation, lifting and wrinkle reduction. Sofwave promotes your own body's regenerative properties to improve skin laxity and elasticity

Comfortable treatment with integrated cooling technology

Convenient sessions – typically 45 - 60 minutes

Minimal downtime – return to daily activities immediately

Excellent adjunct to weight loss programs to maintain skin health and tone and help prevent sagging skin

Minimal Maintenance - Most patients achieve results in 1 - 2 treatments, while yearly maintenance is often recommended to maintain results.

Harpe Laser and Wellness is proud to bring this advanced technology to our Hendersonville community, offering clients a safe, effective, and science-backed solution for youthful, refreshed skin.

Booking Information

Appointments for Sofwave Rejuvenation Treatments are now available. To schedule a consultation, call 828.595.3113 or visit DrHarpe