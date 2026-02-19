403
India, UAE Underscore Strong Ties, Explores New Coop. Venues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- India and the UAE on Thursday underscored strong bilateral ties and explored new areas of cooperation, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi met Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on an official visit to India from February 18-19 to participate in the AI Impact Summit.
Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is underpinned by strong political, cultural, commercial, energy and people-to-people ties.
Both leaders also acknowledged the key progress achieved in bilateral relations in a wide range of areas, including defense and security, trade and investment, education and cultural cooperation.
They commended significant two-way investment flows, and encouraged UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds to continue to invest in the Indian economy. They acknowledged the potential of L'Imad, as the newest sovereign fund, to strengthen this partnership for mutual benefit. They also discussed collaborative opportunities in strategic sectors such as space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation. (end)
