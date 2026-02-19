403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Chief To Visit Greenland In March As Part Of Arctic Tour
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said on Thursday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the Arctic region next March, with the visit set to include Greenland.
Pinho told reporters in Brussels, "President von der Leyen will visit the Arctic region, and the visit will also include Greenland. The visit is scheduled to take place in March, but we do not have an exact date at this stage, nor do we have additional details to share."
Von der Leyen is expected to travel to Greenland carrying a package of initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, after pledging last January to launch a "massive European investment push" to support the island and develop its partnerships with the European Union.
The announcement comes in the wake of tensions between the European Union and the United States after President Donald Trump threatened to forcibly annex the minerals-rich, Denmark-controlled island. (end)
arn
Pinho told reporters in Brussels, "President von der Leyen will visit the Arctic region, and the visit will also include Greenland. The visit is scheduled to take place in March, but we do not have an exact date at this stage, nor do we have additional details to share."
Von der Leyen is expected to travel to Greenland carrying a package of initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, after pledging last January to launch a "massive European investment push" to support the island and develop its partnerships with the European Union.
The announcement comes in the wake of tensions between the European Union and the United States after President Donald Trump threatened to forcibly annex the minerals-rich, Denmark-controlled island. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment