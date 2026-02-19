Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Chief To Visit Greenland In March As Part Of Arctic Tour


2026-02-19 11:15:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said on Thursday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the Arctic region next March, with the visit set to include Greenland.
Pinho told reporters in Brussels, "President von der Leyen will visit the Arctic region, and the visit will also include Greenland. The visit is scheduled to take place in March, but we do not have an exact date at this stage, nor do we have additional details to share."
Von der Leyen is expected to travel to Greenland carrying a package of initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, after pledging last January to launch a "massive European investment push" to support the island and develop its partnerships with the European Union.
The announcement comes in the wake of tensions between the European Union and the United States after President Donald Trump threatened to forcibly annex the minerals-rich, Denmark-controlled island. (end)
arn


MENAFN19022026000071011013ID1110764135



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search