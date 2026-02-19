NCB Chief Explores Tool At AI Summit To Outwit Drug Traffickers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General, Anurag Garg, visited the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam here to explore AI-driven solutions for strengthening enforcement and combating drug trafficking in the country, an official said on Thursday.

"During the visit, Garg and accompanying officials were informed by participants about the modern tools that can help outsmart drug traffickers," the official said in a statement.

Earlier, Garg, in a message, said, "As the nation's premier agency in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, the NCB is committed to safeguarding the health and security of our society by eliminating the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances."

He said our mission is multifaceted -- ranging from intelligence gathering and enforcement to rehabilitation efforts and public awareness.

"We work relentlessly to strengthen coordination among central and state agencies and engage with international partners to ensure that India's borders remain impervious to the illicit drug trade," the NCB Director General added.

Garg said that in recent years, the NCB has made significant strides in curbing drug-related crimes through our focused operations, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, and increased technological capabilities.

"The success of these efforts hinges on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, civil society, and each one of you," he added.

In a message posted on NCB's official website, Garg said, "Together, let us strive for a drug-free India. I encourage you to explore our website for information on our activities, initiatives, and ways in which you can contribute to this cause. Your support and vigilance are invaluable in achieving a healthier, safer future for all."

The NCB said that the recent conviction in cases probed by the Bureau underscores its commitment to accomplish the vision of "Drug Free India" through proper investigation and prosecution of cases.

"Any person having information related to the sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances may share the same by calling Madak Padarth Nished Asoochna Kendra (MANAS) -- National Narcotics Helpline and Toll-Free Number '1933'. The identity of the caller will be kept strictly confidential," a statement said.