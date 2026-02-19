'Journey Of Jan Sewa': Himanta Biswa Sarma On 25 Years In Assam Assembly ​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reflected on completing 25 years as a legislator, calling it a deeply personal milestone marked by service, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare. ​

In a post on the social media platform X, Sarma said that, with the conclusion of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly session, he paused to look back on his journey that began in 2001 as a first-time MLA and has continued to the present day as the Chief Minister of the state. ​

“While roles have evolved, my commitment to Jan Sewa has remained unwavering,” the Chief Minister said, describing the past two-and-a-half decades as a journey guided by a deep sense of responsibility and love for“Aai Asomi”. ​

Recalling his early years in the Assembly, Sarma said he had the opportunity to serve on several key committees, where he focused on rural development and education reforms. ​

He noted that these formative experiences helped shape his understanding of legislative processes and grassroots governance. ​

In 2006, when he took the oath as a Minister, Sarma said he began to understand the practical challenges of governance, including balancing fiscal discipline with development priorities. ​

During this period, he was involved in initiatives to expand educational infrastructure, roll out scholarships for meritorious students, and lay the groundwork for financial inclusion. ​

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister since 2021, Sarma said he assumed office with a vision of building a stronger and more decisive Assam. ​

He added that he has endeavoured to serve with the same dedication and enthusiasm that guided him during his early years as a legislator. ​

“From a young MLA speaking in these hallowed halls to leading the state today, the trust and affection of the people have been my greatest strength,” he said. ​

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his resolve to continue serving the state with commitment and purpose. ​

“As I look to the future, my resolve to serve my motherland remains as firm as ever,” Sarma said, expressing hope for continued progress, peace, and prosperity in Assam.