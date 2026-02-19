West Bengal Reshuffles IPS Officers In Key Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the West Bengal government on Thursday carried out another reshuffle in the state police administration, transferring four IPS officers holding key positions in politically sensitive districts.

A notification issued by the state Home Department stated that the transfers were made in the“public interest”. However, administrative and political observers consider the reshuffle significant in the context of preparations ahead of the Assembly polls.

According to the official notification, the reshuffle involved changes in the posts of Superintendents of Police (SPs) in several politically sensitive police districts in north and south Bengal.

As per the order, Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath, the Superintendent of Police of Alipurduar district, has been transferred and appointed as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence Branch (IB), north Bengal. Arish Bilal, who was serving as Superintendent of Police in the Intelligence Branch of the state police, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Basirhat Police District.

The existing Superintendent of Police of Basirhat Police District, Dr Hossain Mehedi Rahman, has been transferred to Jangipur Police District in Murshidabad. Meanwhile, Shaw Kumar Amit, who was serving as Superintendent of Police of Jangipur Police District, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Alipurduar district in north Bengal.

The notification stated that the officers concerned are required to assume charge of their new assignments with immediate effect until further orders.

Government sources said that such administrative measures are routinely undertaken ahead of major elections to ensure effective law and order management and facilitate free and fair polling. Basirhat, Jangipur, and Alipurduar are considered politically sensitive districts, and administrative changes in these areas are seen as part of election preparedness.

Alipurduar in north Bengal and Jangipur in Murshidabad district, which has a significant minority population, are expected to be crucial constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly elections, making administrative positioning in these districts particularly important.

As per established procedures, once the Election Commission of India announces the election schedule and the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, the police and civil administration function under the direct supervision of the Election Commission, and the state government's authority to transfer officials becomes restricted.

Administrative observers believe that the state government is finalising key administrative placements ahead of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to ensure preparedness for election-related responsibilities.