CD47 And SIRP-Alpha Targeted Immunotherapy Pipeline Research Report 2026: More Than 20 Distinct Molecules Targeting The CD47-SIRP-A Pathway Are In Clinical Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in CD47-SIRPα immunotherapy include targeting overexpressed CD47 in cancers to boost macrophage activity, using dual function molecules to enhance efficacy, and innovative drug designs reducing red blood cell binding to minimize side effects like anemia. The pipeline is robust with diverse therapeutic molecules.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline of CD47 and SIRP-alpha Targeted Immunotherapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This competitive intelligence report about CD47 and SIRP-alpha Targeted Immunotherapy provides an up-to-date competitor evaluation in the field of emerging therapy candidates in research and development targeting CD47 or SIRP-a.

The report lists active CD47 and SIRP-a targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of CD47 and SIRP-a inhibitors by drug modality (mainly antibodies, fusion proteins, protein biologics, RNA/mRNA or small molecules).

The phagocytic activity of macrophages is regulated by both activating ("eat me") and inhibitory ("don't eat me") signals. CD47 serves as a critical "don't eat me" signal inhibiting phagocytosis by binding to signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRP-a) on the surface of macrophages. The CD47-SIRP-a interaction represents an important mechanism by which malignant cells evade macrophage-mediated destruction. CD47 is overexpressed in numerous hematological cancers and solid tumors, and high CD47 expression correlates with more aggressive disease and poorer clinical outcomes. Preclinical studies have shown that interrupting the CD47-SIRP-a signaling pathway promotes anti-tumor activity against human cancers, both in vitro and in vivo. Thus, blocking CD47 has emerged as a promising therapeutic strategy with early clinical data demonstrating benefit to cancer patients.

Dual function molecules are designed to 1) bind CD47 and neutralize its suppressive signal, and 2) deliver a pro-phagocytic ("eat me") signal through the Fc region, which binds to activating Fc receptors on the surface of macrophages. It is believed that the combination of these two events - blockade of the negative CD47 "don't eat me" signal and delivery of a positive Fc "eat me" signal - is a particularly effective way to enable macrophages to destroy tumor cells. Thus, there are differences to be expected whether the Fc is of the IgG1 or IgG4 isotype or even inert (inactivated Fc).

However, development of CD47 antibody as a cancer therapy is hampered by its hematologic side effects, such as severe anemia, caused by natural binding of CD47 antibody to red blood cells. A differentiation factor among competitor molecules is the virtue of not binding or reduced binding to CD47 on human red blood cells. This lowers the risk of serious anemia in patients, avoids the removal of the drug from the circulation by red blood cells ("antigen sink effect") and minimizes interference with laboratory blood typing tests.

The development pipeline is full of directly acting specific, bispecific or multispecific CD47 and SIRP-a inhibitors. Drug modalities include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, protein biologics, RNA/mRNA or small molecules. More than 20 distinct molecules targeting the CD47-SIRP-a pathway are in clinical development.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900