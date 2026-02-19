Interface.Ai Launches Smart Collections - An Agentic, Multi-Channel Collections AI Agent Built For Credit Unions And Community Banks To Increase Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution automates early-delinquency outreach across voice, SMS, and email and increases payments - combining product-aware playbooks, policy-gated compliance, and self-service controls to improve cure rates while protecting member relationships

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- interface, the leading provider of specialized AI agents for credit unions and community banks, today announced the launch of Smart Collections - a new multi-channel, agentic collections AI designed to help community financial institutions cure delinquency earlier, before accounts roll to later stages and recovery costs rise.

Early-stage delinquency is becoming a sharper focus across the industry. Credit unions reported total delinquency of 95 basis points in Q3 2025, and consumer credit data showed 30–59 days past due delinquencies rising to 1.13% in September 2025, nearing pre-pandemic levels - underscoring why earlier engagement and higher-quality outreach matter now more than ever.

Built for the reality of community finance: limited staffing, high service expectations, tight compliance

Collections leaders at credit unions and community banks are under constant pressure to do more with less - without sacrificing member trust. Smart Collections addresses this with coordinated automated outreach and compliance-by-design:



Outbound Voice AI Agent that can place calls, verify identity (policy-gated), capture Promise-to-Pay, send payment links, and escalate to a human when needed

Two-way SMS AI Agent that supports STOP/opt-out handling, payment link flows, intent detection (pay, dispute, hardship), and compliant cadence controls

Two-way Email AI Agent with deliverability safeguards, templates, reply handling, and preference management

Product-aware playbooks for the products most common in CU/community bank portfolios:



negative balance / overdraft, overdraft line of credit



credit card, auto/RV/boat, personal installment, personal LOC



share/CD-secured credit builder loans



HELOC/home equity optional mortgage early-intervention workflow with timing gates and notices (where applicable)



Differentiated from“point solutions” - comprehensive agentic execution with auditable controls

Smart Collections is designed for institutions that want more than a standalone collections workflow system, a digital self-cure portal, or a generic omni-channel messaging tool. Many solutions in the market focus on one layer - collections case management and analytics, a borrower self-service portal, or communications routing-leaving teams to stitch together policies, orchestration, AI behavior, and QA.

Smart Collections unifies the entire early-delinquency loop in one solution:

that evaluates every attempt before sending/dialing (cadence, quiet hours, permissions, prohibited content, institution overlays)that selects the best next action across channels and adapts based on outcomes (answered, no-answer, reply intent, payment posted)that move beyond reminders-capturing intent, commitments, and next stepsso ops and compliance can configure“everything,” without engineeringthat detects missing disclosures, disallowed language, opt-out errors, and policy violations-then routes remediation workflows

“Credit unions and community banks win on relationships. But early delinquency is where relationships are tested - and where speed, empathy, and precision matter most,” said Srinivas Njay, Founder & CEO of“Smart Collections gives institutions a new kind of capability: an agent that can take action across channels, follow institution-defined policy guardrails, and consistently drive cures - while preserving member trust and creating a complete audit trail.”

Smart Collection AI Agents work directly with native integration with Cores-replacing standalone collection workflow system, payment portals and SMS communication tool. All the popular Cores like Jack Henry, Corelation, FIS, Finestra, Fiserv, COCC, and Share One are supported.

Self-service administration built for collections ops + compliance

Smart Collections includes a purpose-built console so teams can configure and continuously improve performance:



Product Catalog Manager: define products, buckets, eligibility rules, tone, disclosures, escalation thresholds

Journey Builder: visual journey orchestration with simulation (“what would happen next for this account?”), A/B testing, and shadow mode

Policy & Compliance Studio: versioned policies, overlays, approvals, diff/rollback, contact caps, consent enforcement, prohibited language rules

Templates & Conversation Studio: SMS/email templates, voice flows, language packs, dynamic disclosure blocks

Queue & Escalation Manager: dispute/hardship/high-risk routing, callbacks, SLAs, handoff context to humans

Real Time Agent Assist & Automated Notes: real time prompts and guidance for agents, automated notes post the conversations.

Automated QA Center: rubrics, sampling, auto-fail triggers, supervisor review workflows Analytics & Reporting: cure rate and roll-rate dashboards by product/segment/channel, attempt funnels, opt-out/complaints tracking, compliance and QA scorecards for both AI and human led conversations.

Powered by BankGPT Platform

Smart Collections is built on broader agentic AI platform for community finance, trusted by 100+ financial institutions and operating at over 1.5 million conversations per day across banking use cases.

This shared foundation brings:



Banking-grade conversational intelligence across voice + digital

Centralized model/prompt/policy governance Continuous learning loops and performance monitoring



Availability

Smart Collections is available immediately for pilots and phased rollouts, starting with early delinquency use cases across consumer products most common to credit unions and community banks. Mortgage early-intervention workflows are available as an optional module.

interface customers will be able to see the demo in the Product Update Townhall on Thursday, February 19th at 11:00 a.m.

About interface

interface builds specialized AI agents for credit unions and community banks to help them deliver faster service, stronger relationships, and better outcomes - at scale. The company's BankGPT platform powers agentic AI across voice and digital channels and is trusted by close to 100 community financial institutions.

With 99.99% uptime, more than 1.5 million conversations per day, and 500+ million conversations to date, interface provides a proven foundation for community-focused banking AI. To learn more, visit.

