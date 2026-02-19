The World's Most Influential Brand Gathering Returns To Vegas This May

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Licensing Expo, the ultimate gathering of global brand licensing leaders, unites Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, LEGO, NASCAR, Tetris, The Coca-Cola Company and more

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 45 years, Informa Markets' Licensing Expo has been the heartbeat of the global licensing industry, bringing together the world's most influential brands, retailers, and manufacturers to shape the consumer landscape for years to come. This year, May 19-21, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Licensing Expo promises to deliver its most dynamic and impactful event yet, solidifying its reputation as the ultimate destination for discovering the brands that will define tomorrow's trends.

Every year, Licensing Expo transforms Las Vegas into the epicenter of innovation and collaboration, where entertainment giants, lifestyle leaders, and creative pioneers converge to showcase their intellectual properties and forge partnerships that drive the future of consumer products. The 2026 edition is no exception, with a lineup that reads like a who's who of global powerhouses, including everyone from Netflix to Warner Bros. Discovery, SEGA of America, The Pokémon Company, Paramount Global, Dept. of the Air Force, US Postal Service, LEGO, Thunderbird Entertainment, The Coca-Cola Company, Capcom, Tetris, Amazon MGM Studios, Yale University, NASCAR, Crayola, CAA Brand Management, Funko, Peanuts Worldwide, Mattel and Hasbro. These brands, alongside hundreds of others, represent the cutting edge of licensing, offering attendees a unique opportunity to witness firsthand how the world's most beloved franchises and emerging innovators are shaping industries across entertainment, sports, fashion, gaming, and more. Licensing Expo is the only global event to unite major brands across all key sectors, making it a critical date for anyone in the world of retail, branding, marketing and consumer products.

The 2026 edition is looking stronger than ever, with new players like PepsiCo entering the branding arena, representing the most popular food, beverages, and snacks. Their presence promises fresh opportunities for key retailers, licensees, and manufacturers to explore innovative licensing collaborations. Other notable new businesses include Sony Pictures Television, Real Madrid Football Club, Tokyo Broadcasting Television Systems, Republic Brands Group, Panini America, Sophie La Girafe and more.

The Rise of Sports Licensing

This year, Licensing Expo taps into one of the fastest-growing categories: sports licensing. With the World Cup looming and global sports engagement at an all-time high, brands like Real Madrid FC are poised to take European success to an international stage by exhibiting for the first time. NASCAR, Major League Baseball, NFLPA and Newcastle United Football Club join the lineup, showcasing how sports have evolved from competitive entities into powerful branding strategies that resonate with fans worldwide. Panini America, also new to Licensing Expo this year, exemplifies this trend as a leading sports and entertainment collectibles company. Best known for its trading cards, stickers, and memorabilia, Panini America holds exclusive licensing agreements with major sports leagues and organizations, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, FIFA, and NASCAR, as well as top collegiate teams. The company's success highlights how licensed products can forge deep emotional connections with sports fans, creating cultural moments that transcend the game itself.





Fashion Licensing: A Growing Market

Licensing Expo 2026 will feature trendsetting brands that have mastered the art of connecting with Gen Z, which currently represents 25% of the world's population. Ceremony of Roses, for example, manages merchandise for top artists like Adele and Olivia Rodrigo, tapping into the generation's love for music and self-expression. Meanwhile, tokidoki 's bold and playful designs embody the creativity and individuality that Gen Z values most. Apparel and lifestyle curators Killer Merch, which collaborates with top brands, artists, and influencers, and Mossy Oak, a premier outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in camouflage patterns and gear designed for hunting, fishing, and outdoor enthusiasts will showcase products on the show floor. New to the show this year also includes Republic Brand Group, the brand management company of apparel brands K-Swiss, Jason Wu and Current/Elliott.





A Gathering of Global Icons

On-screen and off-screen, the magic of play continues to inspire and connect generations, with brands that seamlessly blend creativity and imagination. At Licensing Expo, leading names from film and streaming platforms will be participating, such as Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Legendary Entertainment, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sesame Workshop, and, showcasing cultural impact. Industry giants such as Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, Spin Master, Warhammer, Jazwares, Zoonicorn, and Baby Einstein will also present innovative products as a testament to the enduring power of play.

Gaming and Digital Innovation

The gaming industry continues to redefine consumer engagement, and Licensing Expo is where the leaders of this transformation come to connect. Riot Games, creator of League of Legends and VALORANT, join forces with The Pokémon Company International and SEGA to demonstrate how digital content is shaping the way consumers interact with brands. These companies go beyond creating games to build ecosystems that inspire merchandise, collaborations, and immersive experiences.

Creativity at the Forefront

Licensing Expo is also a celebration of creativity, where art and design innovators showcase groundbreaking ideas that redefine consumer experiences. From Artestar 's representation of iconic artists like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat to Jewel Branding & Licensing 's partnerships with institutions like the New York Botanical Garden, these exhibitors highlight the intersection of art and commerce, proving that creativity is a driving force in the licensing world.

Why Licensing Expo is the Ultimate Destination

Licensing Expo is the global stage where brands, retailers, and manufacturers come together to shape the future. It is where deals are made, trends are set, and the retail landscape is defined. Major brands from every sector are confirmed and waiting to welcome the world's biggest retailers, ranging from Inditex Group to Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Primark and Macy's, alongside thousands of the biggest manufacturers including General Mills, Fruit of the Loom, Unilever, attending for three days of brand discovery, dealmaking and to ultimately inform the retail landscape of tomorrow.





Audience Insights Driving the Future of IP

“Licensing Expo 2026 is strategically designed to reflect emerging trends, consumer interests, and retailer demands,” shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global.“By staying attuned to market trends, Licensing Expo 2026 ensures a dynamic and forward-thinking platform that connects attendees with the next generation of iconic IPs and groundbreaking opportunities.”

Even in times of change, the power of brands remains unchallenged. Licensing International reports continued growth in the licensing market, with an estimated worth of $369.9 billion in 2025. Licensing Expo is where this growth is realized, offering participants the chance to be part of the movement that drives the future of consumer products.

Join Us in Las Vegas

Licensing Expo, organized by the Global Licensing Group and sponsored by Licensing International, brings together the biggest brand owners, manufacturers and retailers under one roof to help shape the branded consumer product landscape for the next 3 years.

