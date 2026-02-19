Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Synaptics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences Thursday, February 26, 2026 And Tuesday, March 3, 2026


2026-02-19 11:02:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

  • Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Susquehanna's Fifteenth Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Rahul Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics AstraTM AI-Native embedded compute, VerosTM wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
...


