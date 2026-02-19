Data Vaulting Services Market To Grow At 13.7% CAGR During 20262030, Reaching $6.74 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The data vaulting services sector has been gaining significant traction as organizations increasingly prioritize secure data management solutions. With the rise in digital threats and expanding data volumes, this market is set to experience robust growth in the coming years. Let's explore its current size, the key factors driving its expansion, regional market standings, and important trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion of the Data Vaulting Services Market Size

The data vaulting services market has seen rapid growth recently, with its value projected to increase from $3.55 billion in 2025 to $4.03 billion in 2026. This represents a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The strong growth observed during the historical period can largely be linked to rising cyber threats, the enforcement of regulatory data retention requirements, early adoption of disaster recovery strategies, exponential data growth, and the need for compliance audits.

Future Growth Outlook for the Data Vaulting Services Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further, reaching a size of $6.74 billion by 2030. This forecast reflects an even stronger CAGR of 13.7%. Key drivers in this period include a surge in ransomware attacks, increased adoption of cloud-based vaulting solutions, growing demand for immutable storage options, automation of recovery processes powered by artificial intelligence, and stricter regulatory enforcement. Among the prominent trends shaping this forecast are immutable backup vaulting, secure cloud data vaults, compliance-focused data retention strategies, ransomware-resilient storage systems, and automated disaster recovery vaulting services.

Understanding Data Vaulting Services and Their Role

Data vaulting services encompass secure and managed solutions for backing up, storing, replicating, and retaining enterprise data for the long term. Typically hosted offsite or in the cloud, these services protect critical business information from data loss caused by cyberattacks, system malfunctions, natural disasters, accidental deletions, or breaches of compliance protocols. They ensure data remains intact, confidential, accessible, and recoverable through encryption, strict access controls, redundancy, and automated backups. Organizations widely implement these services to bolster business continuity, streamline disaster recovery, meet regulatory standards, and support digital transformation, especially as data volumes surge and hybrid or cloud environments become more common.

The Impact of Growing Cybersecurity Threats on Market Growth

One of the main growth drivers for the data vaulting services market is the increasing frequency of cyberattacks and ransomware incidents. These attacks involve unauthorized digital breaches where hackers steal, encrypt, disrupt, or extort data and operations for financial or strategic gain. The rise in cloud adoption and remote working has expanded the number of vulnerable endpoints, increasing the digital surface area exposed to cybercriminals. This heightened risk fuels the demand for secure off-site storage, immutable backup solutions, and rapid recovery capabilities to protect vital data, maintain business continuity, and reduce operational and financial damage.

Illustrating the Escalating Cyber Threat Landscape

For example, in October 2025, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reported 204 nationally significant cyberattacks within the previous 12 months, a notable jump from 89 incidents the year before. This sharp increase highlights the urgency organizations face in securing their data assets, which in turn propels the growth of data vaulting service providers offering robust protection measures.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges Rapidly

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest portion of the data vaulting services market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed view of global market dynamics.

