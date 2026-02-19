Bynder Ranked A Leader By Independent Research Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder, the global leader in AI-powered enterprise digital asset management (DAM), has been named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2026 report by Forrester Research, Inc. Bynder was also recognized as a Customer Favorite in the report.

Bynder received the top score in the strategy category, with the report stating: 'Building on its strong innovation track record, Bynder continues to invest in R&D and offer unique content delivery solutions for user communities and digital touchpoints.

Bynder was also named a 'Customer Favorite' in the report. The report stated that 'Bynder customers lauded the strength of the company's innovation and roadmap, which they appreciate the opportunity to shape. Bynder received high praise, too, for overall value and ROI - with one customer indicating that the DAM system saves them millions of dollars.'

Bynder also received the highest scores possible in the criteria of AI capabilities and implications, Search, Asset Delivery, Partner Ecosystem and pricing flexibility and transparency, noting that 'Bynder should be on the shortlist of organizations seeking a robust AI-focused DAM system that can extend content access and reuse.

Bynder believes being recognized with the highest score in the strategy category and also being named a customer favorite highlights their strength of vision and ability to execute on a roadmap built with innovation and customer insights and confirms that Bynder is not just participating in the AI shift - the company is redefining how enterprise AI and agentic systems are deployed as part of core business operations for global brands.

Bynder CEO Bob Hickey said:“Bynder is the system of record for creative content, powering exceptional content experiences for the world's largest and most recognizable brands. As technology undergoes rapid transformation, our system of record is foundational to these brands' AI strategies. We acquired an AI search company three years ago, established Bynder AI Labs two years ago and launched our Agentic platform in 2025. We thank Forrester for this recognition as we continue this exciting transformation alongside our customers..”

Bynder's agentic platform is human-led, AI-Powered, and built for the enterprise. The platform provides customizable AI agents for content enrichment, governance, transformation and compliance to further extend the capabilities of the company's industry-leading AI-powered DAM. This serves as a foundational system of record for all digital content and is delivering unprecedented value by transforming marketing operations, optimizing budgets, augmenting workforces, and powering smarter automation.

Bynder delivers exceptional customer experiences through intuitive, easy-to-use technology, and its team, together with our SI partners, enables governance, control, and compliance as customers manage content at scale. This allows them to deliver personalized, engaging content experiences while competing and thriving with greater operational efficiency.

