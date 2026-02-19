Akshay Kumar Reveals Mithila Palkar Portrays His Sister In 'Bhoot Bangla'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Mithila Palkar, who are set to share the screen in the upcoming film 'Bhoot Bangla', reunited on the sets of the reality game show, 'Wheel of Fortune'.

During the episode, the Bollywood superstar revealed that the actress will be seen essaying the role of his sister in the upcoming film. Akshay Kumar gave a warm welcome to Mithila Palkar on the set, as he introduced her to the audience.

He said, "Mithila started her journey from the internet and is working in many films now. And soon, she will be seen with an actor who is very well known to me, guess who, me”.

Officially speaking about their collaboration, Akshay shared, "In 'Bhoot Bangla', Mithila will be seen playing the role not of the 'bhoot', but of my sister”.

While Akshay shared details about Mithila's onscreen character, the young actress was also quick to share fun behind-the-scenes moments from the set. She said, "I've come on the show to recover and repay all the money I lost to you (Akshay) during the course of shooting for 'Bhoot Bangla'”.

Continuing their fun banter, Akshay quipped, "You better win and repay me for all the games you lost on set, otherwise this time we will play Judo, not Ludo”.

Both Akshay and Mithila were seen in high spirits as they reminisced about shooting together for 'Bhoot Bangla' and playing brother-sister onscreen for the first time.

Akshay was last seen onscreen in 2025 in the comedy drama, 'Jolly LLB 3', while Mithila's last release was Aamir Khan Productions' 'Happy Patel' alongside Vir Das.

'Bhoot Bangla' is set to release on April 10, 2026 in cinemas.