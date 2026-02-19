David Ebrahimzadeh And Corniche Capital Announce Up To 400,000 Square Feet Of Build-To-Suit Industrial Space At Los Morros Business Park In Los Lunas, New Mexico

“Los Lunas sits at the center of everything industrial tenants need right now: power, transportation, labor, and a state government that actively wants to help businesses grow,” said David Ebrahimzadeh Corniche Capital Premier Location Adjacent to Meta's Data Center Campus The property at 1300 Desert Willow Road is strategically positioned within the Los Morros Business Park, directly adjacent to Meta's multi-billion-dollar data center campus - one of the largest hyperscale facilities in the United States. The site also neighbors Walmart's regional grocery distribution center and Amazon's newly developed distribution facility, creating an unmatched cluster of institutional-grade logistics and technology infrastructure. Located directly off Interstate 25 and approximately 24 miles from Interstate 40, the site provides exceptional multimodal logistics connectivity. Eleven states are reachable within a 500-mile radius, and the I-25 corridor offers direct access to West Coast, East Coast, Midwest, and international border markets through three interstate freeways and a robust rail distribution system. A new Public Service Company of New Mexico electric substation came online in late 2024 to serve the Los Morros Business Park and surrounding industrial users, further strengthening the site's power infrastructure. Development-Ready Site - Up to 400,000 SF Build-to-Suit The development site at 1300 Desert Willow Road encompasses approximately 50 acres zoned M1, permitting a wide range of industrial uses including manufacturing, processing, warehousing, office, and assembly operations. The site offers the capacity to deliver up to 400,000 square feet of fully custom, ground-up construction with specifications tailored to each tenant's operational requirements. Key site advantages include direct interstate access, 347 existing parking spaces with capacity for expansion, robust electrical infrastructure supported by a new PNM substation, and proximity to established rail and freight corridors. Buildings can be configured with features including ESFR fire protection, high-bay clear heights, dock-high and drive-in loading, 50-foot column spacing, heavy power capacity, and purpose-built office components. Up to 400,000 SF of Build-to-Suit Space for Diverse Industrial Uses Corniche Capital is offering up to 400,000 square feet of build-to-suit development with construction-ready timelines and the flexibility to deliver custom-configured facilities for a broad range of mission-critical industrial applications, including: Manufacturing & Assembly - Purpose-built production facilities for advanced manufacturing, light and heavy assembly, electronics fabrication, and industrial component production. Ideal for companies supporting the domestic reshoring of supply chains and nearshoring initiatives. Distribution & Logistics - High-bay distribution centers with dock-high loading, cross-dock capability, and direct interstate access. Designed for e-commerce fulfillment, third-party logistics providers, and regional distribution operations serving the Southwest, Mountain West, and border markets. Cold Storage & Food Processing - Temperature-controlled facilities for refrigerated and frozen distribution, food-grade processing, pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, and perishable goods handling. New Mexico's dry climate and central location create natural advantages for cold storage operations. Data Center & Digital Infrastructure - Custom-configured data center shells and powered facilities with access to robust electrical infrastructure, complementing Meta's adjacent hyperscale campus and the region's expanding fiber backbone along the I-25 corridor. Suitable for colocation, enterprise, and hyperscale operators. Defense & National Security - Secure, purpose-built facilities for classified operations, defense manufacturing, and government contractors. The site benefits from proximity to Kirtland Air Force Base, Sandia National Laboratories, White Sands Missile Range, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Aerospace & Advanced Technology - Specialized facilities for space technology, satellite systems, directed energy, and autonomous systems development. New Mexico's growing aerospace ecosystem and proximity to Spaceport America provide a unique operating environment for next-generation technology companies. “We are not offering generic warehouse space. We are offering the ability to design and construct a facility precisely tailored to a tenant's operational requirements - whether that's a blast-chilled cold storage environment, a SCIF-rated defense facility, or a high-density data center with redundant power,” said David Ebrahimzadeh Significant Economic Incentives, Tax Abatements, and Grants Available New Mexico offers one of the most aggressive and comprehensive economic incentive packages of any state in the country for industrial users. Tenants and operators at 1300 Desert Willow Road may be eligible for a wide array of state and local programs designed to dramatically reduce the cost of building, operating, and staffing industrial facilities: Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs): Significant real and personal property tax abatements as well as gross receipts tax and compensating tax exemptions on qualifying projects. IRBs can be issued for projects exceeding $3 million, providing substantial long-term tax relief for manufacturing, logistics, data center, and large-scale industrial investments. Meta's adjacent data center campus has utilized IRBs for its ongoing expansion, validating the municipality's support for this financing mechanism. Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) Grants: Discretionary cash grants from the State of New Mexico and the Village of Los Lunas to support infrastructure development, building construction, and business attraction. LEDA grants function as a“deal-closing fund” for qualifying economic-base projects and can cover land, buildings, and public infrastructure improvements essential to the location or expansion of a qualifying entity. Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP): One of the most generous workforce training programs in the United States. JTIP reimburses qualifying companies 50% to 90% of employee wages for up to six months for newly created jobs in expanding or relocating businesses. Custom classroom training at New Mexico public educational institutions is also reimbursable. The program has supported the creation of nearly 47,000 jobs statewide since inception. High Wage Jobs Tax Credit: An 8.5% tax credit on wages and benefits for each new economic-base job paying $60,000 or more annually, up to $12,750 per job. Qualified employers can claim the credit for four consecutive years, applicable against state gross receipts tax, compensating tax, and withholding tax. Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit: A tax credit equal to 5.125% of the value of qualified equipment purchased for manufacturing operations in New Mexico, applicable against gross receipts, compensating, or withholding taxes. This credit directly reduces the capital cost of outfitting new production facilities. Opportunity Zone Benefits: The Los Lunas corridor includes federally designated Opportunity Zones, providing investors with capital gains tax incentives including deferral and potential elimination of capital gains taxes on qualifying investments held for specified periods. Defense Contractor Tax Deductions: New Mexico provides gross receipts tax deductions for contractors providing qualified research and development services for directed energy and satellite-related inputs to the U.S. Department of Defense. Additional tax credits of 5% to 10% are available for companies that increase base payroll expenses. Renewable Energy & Advanced Energy Tax Credits: Tax credits for qualified energy generators using renewable resources, as well as credits for alternative energy product manufacturing. These incentives support data center operators and industrial users committed to sustainable operations. “When you combine the property tax abatements available through Industrial Revenue Bonds, the cash grants available through LEDA, the workforce training reimbursements through JTIP, and the High Wage Jobs Tax Credit, you're looking at a total incentive package that can meaningfully reduce the all-in cost of occupancy by 20% to 40% compared to competing markets,” said David Ebrahimzadeh A Transformative Industrial Market Los Lunas has emerged as one of the most dynamic industrial markets in the Mountain West region. Meta's data center campus represents a total investment exceeding $1 billion, with an ongoing $800 million expansion for next-generation AI-focused facilities approved in early 2025. The village's population grew 15% between 2020 and 2024, driven by institutional investment and the associated economic multiplier effects in housing, retail, services, and infrastructure. New Mexico's industrial ecosystem benefits from competitive electricity rates, a favorable regulatory environment, a deep pool of technical talent supported by the University of New Mexico, New Mexico Tech, and the state's national laboratories, and a strategic geographic position providing multimodal access to domestic and international markets. The state's growing investment in renewable energy - including over 885 megawatts of new renewable generation and 100 megawatts of battery storage facilitated by Meta's investments alone - positions the corridor as a leader in sustainable industrial development. About David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital David Ebrahimzadeh Corniche Capital Corniche Capital specializes in build-to-suit development for defense, logistics, manufacturing, and data center tenants; powered land acquisition and development for hyperscale and enterprise data center operators; and value-add industrial investments in high-growth domestic markets. The firm maintains LP positions in leading venture and private equity funds and invests directly in technology companies aligned with long-duration infrastructure and national security themes. Media Contact & Inquiries David Ebrahimzadeh

Founder & President, Corniche Capital

Email:...

Phone: (917) 207-7220 Websites Personal:

Company: Connect with David Ebrahimzadeh LinkedIn: linkedin/in/davideb

X (Twitter): @debrahimzadeh

Instagram: @davidebrahimzadeh

YouTube:

Facebook: Connect with Corniche Capital X (Twitter): @cornichecapital

Instagram: @cornichecapital Keywords: David Ebrahimzadeh, Corniche Capital, build-to-suit industrial space, Los Lunas New Mexico, Los Morros Business Park, industrial real estate, data center development, cold storage, manufacturing space, distribution center, defense industrial real estate, New Mexico economic incentives, Industrial Revenue Bonds, LEDA grants, JTIP, High Wage Jobs Tax Credit, Opportunity Zone, private equity real estate, commercial real estate investment, build-to-suit warehouse, New Mexico industrial corridor, Meta data center Los Lunas, powered land, defense technology real estate A video accompanying this announcement is available at



