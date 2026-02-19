Burcon Chiropractic Launches Meniere's Disease Treatment Clinical Trial In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.A., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Burcon Chiropractic, in collaboration with the Meniere's Research Institute, has announced the launch of a clinical trial (Trial #MDTCT2026) focused on patients diagnosed with unilateral Meniere's disease. The study is being conducted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will enroll up to 50 qualified participants beginning February 1, 2026.
The purpose of this clinical trial is to further investigate upper cervical care approaches in patients experiencing vertigo, hearing changes, and related symptoms associated with Meniere's disease.
Enrollment will remain open until all 50 positions are filled.
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.A.
Eligibility Criteria
Participants must provide:
- Documentation confirming diagnosis of unilateral Meniere's disease by an otolaryngologist Upright MRI of the head and neck, including the CranioCervical Junction (CCJ) Hearing test results demonstrating low-frequency hearing loss in the affected ear History of at least two unexplained vertigo attacks with nausea Completed new patient paperwork (available at ) Completed universal Meniere's disease questionnaire Availability for three office visits over a minimum of two days to two weeks in Grand Rapids, MI
Potential Benefits
Participants may:
- Contribute to ongoing Meniere's disease research Experience reduction in frequency and intensity of vertigo episodes Receive up to $2,500 in treatment cost savings
Illustrations:90% improvement with vertigo in 300 consecutive MD patients
