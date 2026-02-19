Burcon Chiropractic Launches Meniere's Disease Treatment Clinical Trial In Grand Rapids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trial #MDTCT2026 Now Enrolling 50 Participants Diagnosed with Unilateral Meniere's Disease

Burcon Chiropractic Announces Clinical Trial for Meniere's Disease Treatment

Burcon Chiropractic, in collaboration with the Meniere's Research Institute, has announced the launch of a clinical trial (Trial #MDTCT2026) focused on patients diagnosed with unilateral Meniere's disease. The study is being conducted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will enroll up to 50 qualified participants beginning February 1, 2026.

The purpose of this clinical trial is to further investigate upper cervical care approaches in patients experiencing vertigo, hearing changes, and related symptoms associated with Meniere's disease.

Enrollment will remain open until all 50 positions are filled.

Location

Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.A.

Eligibility Criteria

Participants must provide:



Documentation confirming diagnosis of unilateral Meniere's disease by an otolaryngologist

Upright MRI of the head and neck, including the CranioCervical Junction (CCJ)

Hearing test results demonstrating low-frequency hearing loss in the affected ear

History of at least two unexplained vertigo attacks with nausea

Completed new patient paperwork (available at )

Completed universal Meniere's disease questionnaire Availability for three office visits over a minimum of two days to two weeks in Grand Rapids, MI

Potential Benefits

Participants may:



Contribute to ongoing Meniere's disease research

Experience reduction in frequency and intensity of vertigo episodes Receive up to $2,500 in treatment cost savings

Illustrations:

Strong correlation between trauma and onset of Meniere's at average of 15 years