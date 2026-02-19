Watch Duty And Tablet Command Announce Impending Strategic Integration To Accelerate Trusted Public Safety Information Sharing During Emergencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability connects field operations with public information, helping agencies share verified updates faster during rapidly evolving emergencies.

Walnut Creek, California, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watch Duty and Tablet Command are joining forces via an upcoming integration that will combine Watch Duty's real-time, verified emergency information resource with Tablet Command's premier incident management and response platform.

Through this integration, agencies using Tablet Command will be able to quickly send updates directly from within the Tablet Command platform to the Watch Duty operations team. When an agency chooses to do so, basic incident information can be shared early in the response, giving Watch Duty reporters a critical head start in notifying the public and providing situational awareness during rapidly evolving events.

Emergency responders often manage incidents in one system while communities search for reliable updates in another. This integration closes that gap-allowing agencies to share confirmed information quickly while maintaining full control over what is released and when.

“I founded Watch Duty to help residents understand what was happening around them during wildfires,” said John Mills, cofounder and CEO of Watch Duty.“What we quickly saw was that clear, reliable information helped everyone involved. It added critical value to firefighters as well, while easing their burden and letting them stay focused on the job in front of them. This integration will make it easier for public safety agencies to share information with the communities they serve.”

The capability reflects growing demand from fire service leaders, emergency managers, and dispatch centers for clearer, more coordinated communication during fast-moving events.

“Public safety agencies already manage incidents inside Tablet Command,” said William Pigeon, CEO & Co-Founder of Tablet Command.“This integration gives them the ability to quickly share the right information at the right time with the public through Watch Duty-if and when they choose to do so. Agencies remain fully in control of what is shared, but now they have a faster path to keep their communities informed.”

Faster public awareness: Agencies can share confirmed incident details in seconds.



Operational simplicity: Updates are sent from within existing Tablet Command workflows.



Agency control: Participation is optional, and agencies explicitly enable and initiate any information shared.

Improved coordination: A more direct connection between field activity and public communication.

Watch Duty currently serves more than 16 million people annually across all 50 states, delivering real-time alerts and incident reporting sourced from trained personnel and verified data, and Tablet Command supports 1,500 agencies and 60,000 public safety professionals across the United States and Canada, providing tools that help agencies manage incidents, coordinate resources, and support command decisions in the field.

The integration will be available to Tablet Command agencies beginning this spring.

About Watch Duty

Watch Duty is a 501c3 nonprofit that delivers real-time alerts and situational intelligence for wildfires across all 50 U.S. states. Built for moments when every second matters, the platform provides timely, actionable information to help people make informed safety decisions during rapidly evolving emergencies. Watch Duty is powered by a nationwide network of active and retired firefighters, dispatchers, and emergency responders who monitor radio traffic and verified sources around the clock, supported by technology that continuously scans publicly available data. By combining expert analysis with dynamic mapping and live incident reporting, Watch Duty creates a comprehensive view of unfolding threats in a single, trusted source while making information clear and actionable for every user. Watch Duty's work supports millions of residents, first responders, and emergency managers, and has been featured as Fast Company's #1 most innovative nonprofit.

About Tablet Command

Tablet Command provides the industry-leading Mobile CAD, emergency incident response and management solution to 60,000 users and more than 1,500 public safety agencies across the United States and Canada, resulting in 250,000+ incidents managed to date. Tablet Command software solutions enhance safety and operational efficiency for emergency responders on the ground by providing comprehensive, real-time information under a single pane of glass. Tablet Command also records operational performance data as a byproduct of the incident management process, allowing fire personnel to assess performance accurately post-incident. For more information, please visit .

