Bihar: CBI Quizzes NEET Aspirant's Maternal Uncle, Family In Death Probe
On Thursday, a CBI team reached Jehanabad for the third time as part of the probe.
This time, the five-member CBI team, which also included a woman inspector, directly visited the village of the student's maternal uncle under the Makhdumpur police station area.
Family members were questioned continuously for several hours.
Earlier, on February 17, the CBI team had visited the same village and questioned the student's parents, brother, sister-in-law, grandmother, and aunt in detail.
During that visit, the student's brother's mobile phone was seized.
Investigators later discovered that the phone had been given to a shop in Makhdumpur for repairs.
When the team initially reached the shop, it was found closed. Subsequently, the mobile phone was recovered from a nearby paan shop.
Sources say that forensic examination of the phone may provide crucial leads in the case.
According to sources, the CBI had earlier summoned the student's maternal uncle to Patna for questioning.
When he failed to appear, the investigating team decided to travel to his village and conduct questioning on-site.
On February 15, a 20-member CBI team, including senior officers of IG and SP rank, had also visited the village.
After prolonged interrogation, the team reportedly seized important documents and materials linked to the case.
The case took a more disturbing turn on the night of February 14, when a threatening note was thrown at the student's home, warning of the murder of the entire family.
Two days later, another threatening note was found, this time directly targeting the student's brother.
Following these threats, the investigation expanded from the girls' hostel in Patna to the student's native village and, more recently, to her maternal uncle's residence.
With repeated field visits, seizure of electronic evidence, and intimidation of family members, the case has entered a highly sensitive phase.
Sources indicate that several new and significant facts may emerge in the coming days, potentially changing the course of the investigation.
