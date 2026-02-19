PM Modi Must 'Call Out' Netanyahu On Israel Visit: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should publicly express India's grave concern regarding Israeli actions in the "occupied" West Bank to Benjamin Netanyahu during the former's upcoming visit. He stated that PM Modi should "call out his good friend" Netanyahu publicly on his visit to Israel next week. "This is sheer hypocrisy and cynicism since the PM will be going to Israel early next week. If he is really serious--which of course he is not--he should call out his good friend Mr Netanyahu, and publicly express India's grave concern at what Israel is executing in the occupied West Bank," Ramesh posted on X.

On Tuesday, Feb 17th 2025, 85 countries issued a collective statement at the UN deeply critical of Israel's continuing unilateral actions that are displacing and dispossessing thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. India was not among these 85 countries, even... - Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 19, 2026

Ramesh Criticises India's Delayed UN Stance

His remarks come in reference to the statement issued by 85 countries at the United Nations on Tuesday, criticising Israel's continuing "unilateral actions aimed at expanding unlawful presence in the West Bank". Ramesh further condemned the BJP government for delaying the signing of the statement by 24 hours, despite being one of the earliest countries to recognise the state of Palestine in 1988. "On Tuesday, Feb 17th 2025, 85 countries issued a collective statement at the UN deeply critical of Israel's continuing unilateral actions that are displacing and dispossessing thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. India was not among these 85 countries, even though it was amongst the earliest to recognise the state of Palestine on Nov 18th, 1988. It took India 24 hours to join this list of 85 countries," he said.

85-Nation Statement Condemns Israeli Actions

Various countries have described Israeli actions as violations of international law and opposed annexation in any form. "We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel's unlawful presence in the West Bank. Such decisions are contrary to Israel's obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed. We underline in this regard our strong opposition to any form of annexation," the statement read.

Netanyahu Hails 'Tremendous Alliance' with India

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Israel next week. Addressing the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu announced PM Modi's upcoming visit, noting a "tremendous alliance" between the two nations.

According to Israel PMO, Netanyahu said, "Who's coming here next week? (Indian PM) Narendra Modi. Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. India is not a small country. It has 1.5 billion people. In India, Israel is enormously popular." This will be PM Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. (ANI)

