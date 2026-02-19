Karnataka Chemical Plant Blast: NHRC Issues Notice, Seeks Report

Karnataka Chemical Plant Blast

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a fatal blast at a chemical plant in the Basaralu area of Mandya district in Karnataka, which claimed two lives and left four others injured. In an official statement, the Commission observed that the incident raises serious concerns regarding the violation of the human rights of the victims.

Consequently, the NHRC has issued notices to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Superintendent of Police, Mandya, seeking a detailed report on the incident within two weeks. Additionally, the Commission has also sought information on the present health condition of the injured persons and details of any compensation provided to the victims or to the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier, on February 16th, a blast occurred at a chemical plant in the Basaralu area of Mandya in Karnataka. The incident took place when a chemical storage tank was being dismantled to relocate the unit. According to the NHRC, citing residents, the explosion was a result of negligence, as mandatory safety norms were reportedly not followed at the plant.

Meghalaya Mine Blast

In a separate development, the statutory body took suo motu cognisance of a media report that 18 workers died after a blast at an illegal coal mine in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, on February 5, the commission said in an official statement. The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, it added. The report is expected to include the status of the rescue operation, compensation to the aggrieved families and police investigation, as well as steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the statement said. (ANI)

