Home Post Production Transforms Operations With Cutting-Edge Scheduling System Freispace

MENAFN - Pressat) Manchester, UK - February 19, 2026 – Home Post Production, the UK's largest post-production house outside London, today announced its strategic adoption of freispace, a state-of-the-art scheduling system, marking a significant technological advancement in the company's operations following its recent acquisition by North Star Media. The full transition, completed in record time, positions Home Post Production at the forefront of post-production efficiency and innovation.

The Manchester-based facility, which serves major clients including BBC, Amazon Prime, Channel 4 and numerous independent, animation and commercial producers, has successfully migrated from its legacy scheduling system to freispace's cloud-based platform. This move comes as part of Home Post Production's evolution under new ownership, having been acquired by North Star Media from Streamland Media in a deal that retained all 40 employees and its 22,000 sq ft city centre facility.

Paul Austin, Managing Director of Home Post Production, commented:“The adoption of freispace represents our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology that aligns with our strategic vision for the future. This isn't just about operational efficiency; it's about positioning ourselves as a forward-thinking, innovative post-production facility. The market perception is crucial for us as a new brand, and choosing a progressive, modern system like freispace sends a clear message that we're doing things differently and better. This is our first major change since becoming Home Post Production, and it sets the tone for our future direction.”

The implementation process was remarkably smooth, with the entire transition completed within a month; significantly faster than the initially projected three to six months. The intuitive design of freispace enabled rapid adoption across all departments, from producers and edit assistants to creative staff and finance teams.

Martin Day, Head of Operations at Home Post Production, added:“What's been truly transformative is how freispace has consolidated our entire workflow under one system. The 'orders' feature has been a game-changer, allowing sales, producers, and finance to access all project information-quotes, bookings, invoices, and cost reports-in one centralized location. We're no longer juggling multiple third-party applications or extracting data into Excel sheets. The time savings are substantial, and the collaborative nature of the freispace team means our feedback directly influences product development. It's not just software; it's a partnership.”

The new system delivers numerous operational benefits, including:



Unified Project Management

All project elements from quoting to invoicing are now integrated within a single platform

Enhanced User Experience

Modern, intuitive interface that has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from staff

Flexible Access

Browser-based system eliminates connection issues and crashes experienced with previous software

Cost Efficiency

Flagship pricing model allows unlimited users without per-licensing fees Real-time Collaboration

Producers and creatives can interact directly within the system, improving communication

Leonardo Re, Managing Director of freispace, stated:“Our partnership with Home Post Production exemplifies the future of post-production management. Their decision to adopt freispace demonstrates how forward-thinking facilities recognize the need for modern, adaptable systems that evolve with their business. The rapid implementation and enthusiastic adoption by their team validates our approach to creating intuitive, user-centric software. We're particularly excited about the collaborative relationship we've established, where Home Post Production's insights directly influence our product roadmap. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

The timing of this technological upgrade coincides with Home Post Production's strongest performance year to date, with the facility handling high-profile projects including BBC's acclaimed documentary series“Ambulance” and Amazon's recent series“Lazarus”. The company processes a diverse range of content, from scripted and unscripted television to animation and commercial work, requiring nimble scheduling capabilities that freispace now provides.

Looking ahead, Home Post Production anticipates further benefits from freispace's planned developments, including advanced media library integration and enhanced API capabilities for seamless workflow automation. The collaborative development approach ensures that the system will continue to evolve in line with the facility's specific needs.