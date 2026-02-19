403
Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:13 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces it intends to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, through the issuance of up to 7,547,170 flow-through shares at a price of $0.265 per share. The flow-through shares will qualify as“flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and are expected to qualify as“critical mineral flow-through shares.” No warrants will be issued. The gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.24.
