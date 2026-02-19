MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BrandPilot AI Launches ClickRadar(TM), Targeting $63Billion[1] Bot Epidemic Problem New Real Time Detection Technology Addresses Agentic Browsing and Non-Human Traffic Related Waste Undermining Marketing Performance

February 19, 2026 9:06 AM EST | Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company dedicated to reclaiming the billions of dollars lost each year[2] to Advertising Fraud, Waste and abuse, today announced the development of a new real-time bot detection product designed to help advertisers identify and mitigate non-human traffic as it occurs.

The development of ClickRadarTM responds to rapid changes in online behavior driven by agentic browsing, automated agents, and AI-powered tools that increasingly interact with websites and advertising systems. While many of these technologies have legitimate use cases, their growing presence introduces economically ineffective traffic that can distort performance metrics, inflate engagement signals, and consume advertising budgets without generating potential customers.

"Bots don't buy products," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "As automated traffic increases, advertisers risk making decisions based on polluted data. ClickRadarTM is designed to help restore clarity by identifying non-human activity in real time, allowing marketers to protect both their budgets and the integrity of their performance data."

The new product is designed to detect and classify non-human and economically ineffective activity in real time, allowing advertisers to distinguish between genuine human engagement and automated interactions before polluted data cascades into reporting, optimization, and budgeting decisions.

The technology leverages detection methodologies developed by BrandPilot, including behavioral analysis, interaction pattern recognition, and real-time traffic validation, and is designed to integrate alongside existing advertising platforms without disrupting live campaigns or agency workflows.

Management believes demand for real-time traffic validation is increasing as advertisers face rising volumes of automated traffic, degradation of optimization signals, and greater scrutiny around advertising efficiency and accountability. ClickRadarTM is intended to complement BrandPilot's AdAi capability by extending the Company's role as an independent performance and validation layer-helping advertisers identify inefficient activity before it impacts optimization and budgeting decisions.

The new product is intended to complement BrandPilot's existing offerings by extending the Company's role as an i ndependent performance and validation layer, helping advertisers not only recover wasted spend but also prevent future inefficiencies before they materialize.

BrandPilot expects to begin phased enterprise deployments of the real-time bot detection product during 2026 as part of broader engagements focused on improving advertising accountability and economic efficiency.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected development, deployment, functionality, and adoption of the ClickRadarTM capability, anticipated enterprise rollout timelines, and the Company's ability to help advertisers identify and mitigate non-human or economically ineffective traffic. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in advertiser adoption of ClickRadarTM, the effectiveness of detection methodologies in live environments, changes in digital advertising platforms, the evolving nature of automated traffic and agentic browsing technologies, competitive developments, and the Company's ability to successfully commercialize new capabilities. Although management believes the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

